“Put Him in the Corner at 40, 41 Years Old”: Steph Curry’s Father Dell in Awe of Warriors Star, Speaks Up About His Future

Every parent wants to see their children surpass them, and Dell Curry is no different. The former NBA sharpshooter enjoyed a successful 16-year career, but he’s always hoped his son Steph would go even further. And Steph has done just that, carving out a place for himself in the history books.

Dell retired with a double-digit scoring average and even took home the Sixth Man of the Year award in 1993–94. But by the time he turned 37, his body had begun to break down, and retirement was on the horizon. So when he watches Steph now, playing at the same age he once was, he can’t help but be amazed. The Golden State legend may be approaching the twilight of his own career, but his game is aging far more gracefully than his father’s ever did.

Curry turned 37 in March, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. He averaged 24.5 points and 6 assists this season, earning his 11th All-Star selection along the way. Had it not been for the injury he sustained during the Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he might’ve had even more to show for this campaign. Despite the Warriors’ limited playoff success since their 2022 title, Dell remains in awe of his son’s ability to perform at an All-Star level as one of the league’s oldest active stars. He’s not surprised, though. Dell sees Steph’s continued dominance as a reflection of his relentless work ethic and unshakable determination.

“I continue to be impressed with the way Steph is playing at a high level. All-Star level at this stage is great,” Dell said in an interview with RG. “It’s just a testament to how hard he works in the offseason to prepare his body for the rigors of the regular season. He’s been in the gym pretty quickly since he was able to get that hamstring cleared up…”

Dell believes his son’s play style is built for longevity. “That’s the player that he can always be. He wants to continue to be that player. It’s amazing that he’s 37 and still playing at this level,” he said. According to the former Charlotte Hornets man, Steph could play another five years in the league if he wanted to.

“Absolutely, just because he can shoot the basketball, and he’s going to require attention,” Dell said. “Even if you put him in the corner at 40, 41 years old, you have to guard him … If you can shoot the basketball, there’s a team that can use you in today’s NBA. But if you’re Steph Curry, I think you’re going to be able to play until you say, ‘I’m done.’”

Steph hasn’t shown any signs of wanting to hang his boots up, but he has hinted at a possible retirement in the coming years. Father Time comes for everyone, even for players who have seemed immortal at times, like Steph and LeBron James (40).

Regardless of when Steph decides to retire, he has nothing left to prove in the NBA. With the league’s first-ever unanimous MVP already under his belt, all he truly needed was one final title run and a Finals MVP to cement his legacy among the all-time greats. The Warriors’ most recent championship in 2022 did exactly that.

Now, Steph Curry can enjoy his twilight years without the overwhelming pressure to win. As a natural competitor, he’d still love to match LeBron’s five titles—but even if he doesn’t, he can take pride in having transformed the only franchise he’s ever known into a dynasty.