$4.6 billion franchise owner says Luka Doncic has developed a new move ahead of Eurobasket 

According to Mark Cuban, Mavericks’s $4.6 billion rich owner, Luka Doncic has developed a move of his own and we think it’s running hook.

Rarely do we get a chance to see a player craft their own move in this league. It feels as though the world of basketball has seen it all. But just when you think there can be no room for innovation, someone will come and surprise you.

Over the years, we have seen subtle changes in age-old moves. And as per reports, we might see a brand new move in the NBA courtesy of one Luka Doncic.

Now when you hear those words, it just sounds scary for the rest of the league. Luka Doncic is the favorite for the MVP this season and rightfully so. He took his team all the way to the western conference finals and finally showed his potential on the big stage.

The coronation couldn’t be nearer. To ensure that it happens, it looks as though he has forged a brand new weapon. As per the Mavericks’ $4.6 billion rich owner, Mark Cuban, Luka has been working quietly on a potent move this off-season.

We might have just seen it in the last few games for Slovenia. While the others are busy playing pick-up games, Luka is busy crafting his skill in Europe.

🚨 Mark Cuban said Luka Doncic is working on a secret move to debut next season!!! what do y’all think it is??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/7NA3DL7Wpz — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 17, 2022

Mark Cuban reveals that Luka Doncic might have developed a new weapon for the NBA

We love it when players develop an iconic move. The stepback, the Shammgod, the skyhook, and the fadeaway are all iconic for a reason. Their potency.

When a player hones their craft and makes a move “their own”, they are unstoppable. To his credit, Luka already has the stepback. It is quite lethal and yet, he wants to add another dimension. Enter the running hook shot.

Luka Doncic hit a running hook shot over the MVP League…this is your warning pic.twitter.com/PiT7Ch2tnq — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) August 18, 2022

While it may not be a new shot, the way Luka utilizes it, it sure looks fresh. And to his credit, it might not even be the move that Cuban is talking about.

But so far, all the evidence points to the running hook being Luka’s move. Perhaps we’ll get a better idea when we see him in action during the Eurobasket.

Mark Cuban says Luka Doncic is working on a new move this summer. Could it be the running hook? 👀pic.twitter.com/xaZpnZhVKe — Tavio Thrower 🏀 (@TavioThrowerNBA) August 20, 2022

The league should be on notice now, because the newest challenger is coming and his blade his sharper than ever. Luka Doncic, the usurper, is on his way.

