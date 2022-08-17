$5 billion worth Mavericks owner believes Michael Jordan and Luka Doncic with potential to rock the sales world

According to Mark Cuban, Luka Doncic, Michael Jordan, and Theo Pinson are 3 players who have the potential at being great salesmen.

In today’s day and age, athletes have been improving their decision-making skills on the playground as well off the court. In the NBA fraternity, superstars like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson, among a whole bunch of others, have created a massive wealth empire for themselves.

Mark Cuban, who is worth well over $5 billion, recently revealed the list of players who he believed had the potential of being the best salesmen. In a recent, must-see interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the Dallas Mavericks owner named Luka Doncic and Michael Jordan. Further, Cuban showed some love to recent Dallas acquisitions – Theo Pinson and Spencer Dinwiddie.

“I gotta go with Luka. Luka can sell, anything. The guy is so street-smart you have no idea. He’ll Facetime me, like when he’s out having fun with all his boys and whoever, you’ll see a lot of stuff… You’ll see a lot of really, really cool tech stuff that he helped engineer. I’d say Luka is a great salesperson. Jordan, obviously. You know, Michael is really great at what he does there.”

Luka, MJ, Theo Pinson & Spencer Dinwiddie? 👀 Mark Cuban makes the case as to why these NBA players know how to make a deal 💰 Tap in NOW 📳 https://t.co/KIyCHjQB8D pic.twitter.com/mcV3B1a9de — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 16, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Mark Cuban talks about Michael Jordan and Luka Doncic’s potential as salesmen

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

3 nobodies and Theo Pinson — Skol SZN (@MVPWigginsSZN) August 16, 2022

Pinson convinced Mark Cuban to pay him $2mil to sit on the bench & cheer, so he must be a damn good salesman 😂😂😂 — Betsey Cashmoney (@Betsycashmoney) August 16, 2022

I love how much Mark loves Luka, Mark knows how special he is and hopefully will never let him go — Taxons (@Taxonss) August 16, 2022

the only answer is LeBron 🐐 — (0-1)¹³🌶 (@TompaBayBux) August 16, 2022

Even Theo himself reacted to his boss’ interesting answer. The 6-foot-5 slasher took it to Twitter and wrote:

To be honest, we do sense a little bias in Mark’s answer with him selecting 3 players from his Mavericks squad. Being the successful businessman he is, we would love to get Cuban’s honest opinions on this question.

