“4 Months And You Weren’t Gonna Tell Me?”: Damian Lillard Once Lambasted Anfernee Simon’s For Not Telling Him About His Girlfriend

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons share a special bond ever since the latter was drafted into the league in 2018 by the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard worked closely with the youngster, as both play the ‘guard’ position. The duo even shared a strong bond off the court, often being seen engaging in playful banter. However, Dame was once surprised when he found out that, the then 21-year-old had hidden critical information from him.

During an IG Live, Simons would introduce Lillard to his girlfriend. Lillard, who looked visibly shocked, couldn’t believe that Simons had kept his love life secret from him.

Dame wouldn’t let Simons off the bat that quickly, as he would find out that the couple were already four months into their relationship. Reacting to the news, Lillard said,

” Man, my boy got a girl…Man, why you ant tell me, bruh. Four months and you weren’t gonna tell me…I don’t know how long it gonna last..you a dirty d*g.”

The conversation between Simons and Lillard would get more and more awkward, as the latter would proceed to ask the couple all sorts of questions. Lillard seemed to have his ‘social’ filter off, as he candidly said whatever. But after hilariously roasting Simmons, the Bucks guard would eventually express his best wishes to the couple.

Personal life aside, Simons is having quite the season with Portland. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists in 33 minutes a night. The Blazers guard seems to have stabilized his shooting as well, as he shot 42.7% from the floor, 38% from three and 91% from the line.

Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard shared a special relationship

When Damian Lillard left Portland, the keys to the franchise were handed to Simons. Though the Blazers had just drafted Scoot Henderson, no one expected the rookie guard to take over right away. Simons had already played behind Lillard and CJ McCollum in Portland and learned a thing or two about leading a team.

But more than CJ, it was Dame who gave Simons an insight into handling a team’s offence. During an episode of JJ Redick’s Podcast, ” Old Men and Three “, Simons revealed how Dame mentored him throughout his time in Portland,

” My rookie year, Dame would come to the side. I’m not playing. He would come to me during the game and tell me why he was doing what he was doing in the game. “

Even Dame seems to be impressed by Simons’ growth. During an in-game interview last season, Lillard gave his thoughts about Simons and his play,

” right now he is doing what he needs to be doing, scoring, making plays…getting off the ball when he needs to…he is a super talented young player…me and him spend a lot of time training together in the summer..he is sharp and he is always paying attention.”

Even with Simons playing at a high level, Portland needs to make some adjustments. The team is currently 14th in the Western Conference, only winning 15 games so far this season.