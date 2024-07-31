Blazers’ Anfernee Simons Describes Teammate’s Reactions From Incident Shared by Chauncey Billups

The entire fanbase of the Portland Trail Blazers is interested in learning about the team member whom Chauncey Billups screamed at this past season for posting a highlight mid-game. Anfernee Simons was asked to shed light on the same incident that was brought to everyone’s notice by the head coach merely a few days ago. Now, Simons didn’t reveal this particular player’s identity. But he did describe the locker room’s reaction when learning about this player’s antics.

Advertisement

While hosting Anfernee Simons on a live stream, Chris Haynes felt the need to ask the guest about Chauncey’s viral comments. Both burst into laughter when the question was first asked. However, the shifty guard made it extremely clear that he wasn’t the one to receive the whooping from Billups.

“No, that wasn’t me. I don’t even feel like posting highlights after the game after we lose. It just doesn’t feel right doing that type of stuff.”

Respecting his teammate’s privacy, Anfernee chose not to expose the player. But, the 25-year-old did describe the baffled reactions in the locker room after the event.

“It was crazy. People in the locker room were like, ‘Did he just do that?… No way he did that. No way,’” Simons shared.

Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons joined the @BleacherReport livestream and shared his reaction to a teammate posting a highlight at halftime while down 18: “Did he just do that?…No way he did that. No way.” pic.twitter.com/fWaTDyBVjz — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 29, 2024

Anfernee Simons seems to have found this incident extremely hilarious. Even talking about it after several months, the sharpshooter can’t keep a straight face. However, Billups wasn’t as amused about the unknown player’s antics.

When he initially spoke about the incident on Carmelo Anthony’s, the Blazers head coach seemed to be fuming. Cussing the player out, Billups got him to take down the highlight from his Instagram Story.

“We coming out for the third quarter. This motherf**ker done posted his dunk on his joint. At halftime. At halftime! Bro, we down 18! I get wind of it. I said, ‘Ay yo bro, Get the f**k back there and take that shit down off your joint, man. What the f— is wrong with you man? ‘My bad coach, my bad coach,’” Billups told Melo and The Kid Nero.

Chauncey Billups tells the story of one of his players posting a dunk highlight on Instagram at halftime despite being down 18 points pic.twitter.com/nd61YZoiiI — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) July 23, 2024

It is not uncommon for NBA players to post photos and clips on their Instagram. However, they usually do it after the conclusion of the contest. This one-off situation would’ve been quite embarrassing had the Story not been taken down.