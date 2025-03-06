Barack Obama Attends Clippers vs Pistons Game, Gets Standing Ovation From Fans

Mar 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States talks to Connie Snyder, the wife of LA Clippers owner Steve Balmer during the first quarter between the Clippers and the Detroit Pistons at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

During his presidency in 2010, Barack Obama busted his lip while playing basketball. 10 stitches later, he was back on the hardwood, raining down threes and finger rolls. His fandom for the game is well recorded and whenever he steps into an NBA arena, the love is reciprocated.

In his years out of office, Obama has championed the game in more ways than one. Notably, his Higher Ground production house supported the creation of Netflix’s basketball docuseries ‘Starting 5’.

Recently, ‘Court of Gold’ highlighted Obama talking shop with Anthony Edwards when the two met at the Paris Olympics. “Y’all got two 7-footers and he’s still scoring on ya,” the former President told Ant about Joel Embiid having his Wolves’ number.

Tonight, the 44th President of the United States took a break from his busy schedule to watch the Pistons take on the Clippers in Los Angeles. He was spotted courtside sitting next to team owner Steve Ballmer, with whom he has shared a working relationship since his stint in the White House.

It was likely Ballmer himself who invited Obama to watch his Clippers. Naturally, when the cameras cut to the former President, the Intuit Dome rose to its feet.

It isn’t the first time that Obama has received such adulation from an NBA crowd. In 2019, when he was spotted at ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, the hometown crowd welcomed him with MVP chants and the customary standing ovation.

Fans react to Obama’s Intuit Dome appearance

Delighted as he must be to receive such warm welcomes in arenas across North America, the reactions online tend to differ in tone. Fans shared some hilarious reactions to the viral clip of Obama at Intuit Dome, with some questioning whether he’s a Clippers fan.

The Lakers were the first NBA team to visit the White House during Obama’s presidency. He has always spoken highly of Purple and Gold’s legends like Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, highlighting a soft spot for the storied franchise.

So, perhaps it isn’t fandom for the other team in LA that brought Obama to the Intuit Dome. According to Motor City fans though, it’s sophomore forward Ausar Thompson that drew the President’s eyes to tonight’s matchup. “He’ll witness the greatness that is Ausar Thompson in the flesh,” the fan tweeted.

The Thompson twin has been on a tear since February, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 65% from the field. His resurgence on both ends of the court is a big part of the Pistons’ 12-3 record over the past 15 games.

However, he isn’t the only draw in Los Angeles tonight. James Harden dropped 50 points and led the Clippers to a win. He’s carrying the load in the absence of Norman Powell, but some fans believe his performance was actually motivated by the presence of Obama.

The former President certainly picked a good night to visit the Intuit Dome. This was the Clippers’ first game on their home turf after an 8-game road stretch in which they picked up a disappointing 2-6 record. Perhaps Obama’s vote of confidence truly helped them turn the tide on their recent slump.