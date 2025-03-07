“I Actually Farted in the Oval Office”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Hilarious White House Story Revealed

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most accomplished individuals in NASCAR. He has been invited to the White House multiple times for his achievements. In a recent episode of the Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, his wife, Amy, revealed a funny story about something he had done during one of those visits.

She said that they were watching the current POTUS’s address on TV when Junior quipped out of the blue that he had farted in the Oval Office once. She continued the narration, “I’m like, ‘Of course, you did. When did you do that?’ When he was there meeting Barack Obama, and he’s like, ‘I just couldn’t hold it,’ I was like, ‘you probably could have.'”

Fortunately, Obama wasn’t in the vicinity when he committed this act. He had been allowed to walk around the office, and he was just behind the president’s desk when he decided to do it. He said, “I walked around behind the desk and was just standing there, and I was like, ‘Oh, I got a little fart here. You know what? I’m just going to leave it right here.'”

He noted that he did not stink up the room, and nobody seemed to notice what he’d done. Amy added that Mike Davis, his long-term associate, must have been in there with him as well. To clarify, Junior did not fart just for the sake of it and that his body had wanted to do it. He just didn’t want to hold it back.

When Dale Jr. was dying to meet President Obama

Obama assumed office on January 20, 2009. Soon after, Junior revealed during the annual NASCAR media tour that he would love to meet the new POTUS. He said, “I’m as excited as everybody else is about him. I wish I had been able to go to the inauguration. I would love to meet him. That would be a great honor.”

He expressed confidence in Obama’s ability to save the country from the economic crisis and added, “He understands we’re in a difficult situation. Even with the bailouts, that hasn’t totally fixed everything. By the end of March, GM could again be out of money. We’ve still got a long ways to go. Hopefully, we all will survive the worst of it.”

Junior did get that dream meeting soon enough and made the most of it while he did.