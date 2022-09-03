$40 million Suicide Squad star’s offer to portray Michael Jordan leaves Kyrie Irving displeased

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving confronts English star Idris Alba for wanting to play Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Kyrie Irving was a star even before he joined the league. Drafted at #1 overall, the Brooklyn Nets star dominated the league with his flare for ball handling.

Irving is quite possibly the greatest ball-handler in the history of the game. Yes, he is better than Allen Iverson, or Jamal Crawford. Irving is in his own league.

Even Curry who has phenomenal handles doesn’t even come close to Kyrie’s brilliance. On top of the miraculous dribbling, Uncle Drew is also a sensational finisher.

He has mastered the board, not as a rebounder but as a shot maker. He can use the board to make shots fall from any point, any angle and there is nothing defenders can do about it.

His brilliance on the court coupled with his infamy off the court makes for a highly entertaining duo. You might find some of Kyrie’s statements, like the earth is flat, a tad bit too much to take.

But you can’t deny that Kyrie is all and all great TV. So when this great entertainer met another great entertainer, things escalated quickly.

We are talking about Kyrie’s meeting with the English actor Idris Alba on ‘The Shop: uninterrupted.’

Kyrie Irving disliked the idea of Idris Alba playing NBA legend Michael Jordan

With Drew Barrymore and Irving seated alongside him, Alba unraveled his issues with playing James Bond. Alba very articulately put forth his own reasons.

He said: “It is not a goal for my career. “I don’t think that playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go, ‘Bond.’ And I feel it is beyond me at this junction.”

He then revealed his wish to play Michael Jordan instead.

Alba: “I said out publicly, I wanted to play Michael Jordan. Boom, just put it out there.”

As soon as Idris shared his wish, Kyrie had a sly smile on his face. The sly smile, to be honest, wasn’t as sly as he would have liked it because Alba quickly caught it and questioned him about it.

Kyrie then revealed that he wasn’t sure about Idris playing Jordan and enquired if he could hoop. The star went on to suggest that instead of playing a Jordan who hooped, he wanted to play the business side of ‘His Airness.’

Well, it would be quite interesting to see the $40 million English actor playing Jordan without actually knowing how to hoop. But we are not sure whether Kyrie is satisfied with his answer or not.

