“Wasn’t Michael B. Jordan destined to play Michael Jordan in his biopic??”: NBA Twitter reacts to Bulls’ legend shutting down Idris Elba playing MJ’s role in his biopic

Michael Jordan was approached by Idris Elba, who asked if he could play him in a biopic. However, it looks like fans have mixed feelings!

The Last Dance documentary drew a lot of attention from the basketball world. The series revolved around Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s.

Starting from the moment MJ was drafted all the way to his last season with the Bulls in 1998. The show had it all, covering each of the team’s six championship wins as well.

However, despite being advertised as a show about the team, many fans and former players were upset. The reason was that they felt that The Last Dance centered more around Jordan!

Scottie reveals he was ‘upset’ with MJ after watching The Last Dance “Over the next few weeks, I spoke to a number of my former teammates who each felt as disrespected as I did. How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand.” (GQ) pic.twitter.com/REsH5E8eaX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 2, 2021

This was MJ’s first major venture back into the film/television industry since the 1996 Space Jam movie. However, he has been asked if his likeness could be replicated in a biopic

Fans react to Idris Elba approaching Michael Jordan regarding the possibility of playing him in a biopic

The Last Dance documentary was both a success and a failure. Mainly because it drew the ire of many of Jordan’s former teammates. Nevertheless, MJ has been approached regarding future projects.

British actor Idris Elba revealed this on an episode of Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”. Elba asked Michael if he could play him in a biopic, to which he responded, saying “I’m not ready yet!”.

Fans have had mixed reactions to the news, with some cracking jokes and others giving their takes on who should dawn the role of The GOAT!

A Michael Jordan biopic would be interesting. Perhaps we could see Idris Elba or another talented actor take up the role if it ever comes up.