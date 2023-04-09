Dwayne Johnson Made $20M From Hobbs and Shaw Which Was Almost as Much as Co-Stars Jason Statham, Idris Elba Earned Combined

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American actor Dwayne Johnson attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a fixture in the WWE and Hollywood alike. After cementing himself as one of the greatest in wrestling, Johnson forayed into Hollywood and became one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Known for his cutting-edge action role in the Fast and Furious franchise, Johnson hit pay dirt with his role in the spinoff, F&F: Hobbs and Shaw.

Over the years, the Fast and Furious franchise has featured renowned actors in every new installment. In the movie, The Rock and Jason Statham join forces with Vanessa Kirby to raze Idris Elba, who is a cyber-genetic terrorist on the quest of destroying the world with a deadly virus.

Watching Johnson, Statham, Elba, and others share the spotlight was much appreciated by the fans. But the other actors did not make even remotely as much money as The Rock did in the comedy spinoff.

Dwayne Johnson was paid $20 million for The Fast and The Furious spinoff- Hobbs and Shaw

The 2019 film also featured major stars like Jason Statham and Idris Elba. It’s no secret that Dwayne Johnson left the F&F franchise due to his real-life rift with Vin Diesel. But that did not affect his massive payday from Hobbs and Shaw.

Johnson made a whopping $20 Million from the film. Whereas, Statham and Elba made $13M and $8M respectively. The Rock’s paycheck was one of the highest a movie star made in 2019.

In Hobbs and Shaw this picture tells me Dwayne Johnson (6’5″) and Jason Statham (5’10”) are the same height pic.twitter.com/v1gho2tHru — Scotty White (@scottywhite) August 12, 2019

Although the film was the eleventh-highest-grossing film of that year, it did not do very well in comparison with other F&F films. However, Hobbs and Shaw earned $760M globally. The movie also featured another notable WWE talent that fans are clamoring to see compete with The Rock in the squared circle.

Roman Reigns made his Hollywood debut in F&F: Hobbs and Shaw

In 2019, Roman Reigns was on a WWE hiatus due to his battle with Leukemia. But that did not stop him from making his debut in Hollywood alongside his real-life cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Roman Reigns played the role of “Mateo” who was one of the Samoan brothers of Hobbs-The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham Starrer ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ took the #1 spot at box offfice on the weekend READ: https://t.co/04T0fcq4TV#HobbsAndShaw #TheRock #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/injYkUhJJM — The Vital Clash (@TheVitalClash) August 5, 2019

The dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns failed to take place this year due to the former’s inability to get in ring shape ahead of WrestleMania 39.

With each passing year, the WWE Universe expects the same main event for WrestleMania. We don’t know if we will finally see the brothers go head-to-head next year, but The Rock is reportedly open to wrestling at WrestleMania 40.

