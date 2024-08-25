40-Year-Old Michael Jordan Working Out At 6am Baffled Jamal Crawford In 2016

From being Michael Jordan’s body double in an ad campaign to working out with him before NBA games, Jamal Crawford has forged a unique bond with the Chicago Bulls legend. While many players have spoken about Jordan’s legendary competitiveness and stubbornness, Crawford had the rare chance to witness his idol’s unparalleled work ethic up close.

Advertisement

In 2016, when Crawford appeared on Colin Cowherd’s talk show, he recollected about his first encounter with MJ. The shifty guard revealed that when he was a 20-year-old, Tim Grover, Jordan’s personal trainer, invited him to workout with his idol.

“First time I met him, he was 40 years old… It was early in the morning and I get a call from Tim Grover saying MJ said you can meet him. So I go down there I get there at about 7 in the morning. He’s been there already for an hour… So he’s working out at 6 in the morning at 40 years old…”

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year tipped his hat to MJ’s work ethic while shedding light on his competitiveness.

“So I think just his work ethic… He was so driven, he was so competitive to see him lose a game in the summer session… Like he was just unbelievably competitive, unbelievably driven even in a setting like that.”

Jamal Crawford(@JCrossover) shares this Michael Jordan story about his work ethic and competitiveness even at 40 years old. “he was so flashy but also so fundamentally sound” MJ transcended the game, the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/XJui4e3pFe — NBA Strife ツ (@strifeomg) August 23, 2024

Being validated by getting permission to work out with Jordan instilled a lot of confidence in JC. Having worked out with the megastar throughout the summer before his rookie season was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the combo guard has often spoken about.

Jordan asked Crawford to work out with him as a rookie

Crawford received the biggest surprise before getting drafted when his dad told him about Michael Jordan liking his game. A few weeks later, he was invited by MJ and Tim Grover for a workout session that ended up being one of the most special memories of his career.

“Through the draft process, my dad’s like, man, MJ likes your game. Fast forward, I get drafted to Chicago and Tim Grover, who I knew through the draft process, like he calls me at six in the morning. Yo, MJ said you can meet him… I get in the gym and hoops and he’s in the weight room and it’s just myself, Tim Grover and Michael Jordan.”

The rookie was speechless at that moment.

“We’re in the weight room and he’s in a workout. So I’m trying to talk like I’m just watching. And in between sets, he’s coming to speak. He’s like ‘yeah, man, I like your game, man. This summer, you know, we can work out together’.”

Working out with the six-time NBA champ didn’t translate into JC having a similar career trajectory. However, Crawford soon found himself thriving as a role player, impacting the game while coming off the bench. With three Sixth Man of the Year awards in his trophy cabinet, Jamal Crawford is regarded as the greatest reserve player of all time.