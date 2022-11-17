$400 Million Man Shaquille O’Neal Wants Discounts Despite Having his Own Line of Jewelry with Billion-dollar Retailer 

May 26, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal laughs on the court before game four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Making nearly half a billion Dollars would help you realize that you can spend some money right? Well, for Shaquille O’Neal, it looks as though he still wants favors, well more like discounts, but you get the point.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most recognized faces and he is also rich, very rich. By most accounts, his net worth exceeds well over $400 million but given the sheer array of investments in his bag, it might be far more than that.

So it would be weird to see Shaq asking for discounts but as per the Big Diesel himself, he often does and especially when it comes to jewelry.

Also read: “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Been Playing Like Michael Jordan in 1988″: NBA Twitter Cannot Stop Gushing Over 6ft 6” Guard Post Clutch Performance

Shaquille O’Neal wants discounts

Yes, a $400 million net worth won’t stop Shaq from penny-pinching. On “The Big Podcast“, O’Neal revealed that once he asks the prices for jewelry pieces, he continues with, “How much for me?”. Typical.

And what’s more, he adds that if he feels like it, he will pay otherwise, the big man will seek the doors. He also goes on to mock his co-host, Nichelle Turner’s $15,000 necklace, saying “you got robbed!”.

And when Turner asked how much would O’Neal pay for it, he says “1500”. Sure. We believe you Shaq.

Also read: “Karl-Anthony Towns Tapped-Out”: NBA Twitter Revisits Ben Simmons Putting Wolves Big Man Through Chokehold

Shaq has a jewelry line but wants discounts

If you google Shaquille O’Neal and jewelry, you will see a product link for a jewelry retailer called Zale Corporation. And the site will show you products from the “Shaquille O’Neal collection”. At this point, we want to know if there’s anything on the planet that Shaq hasn’t touched.

The Big Aristotle, who has access to his own line of jewelry with a billion-dollar retailer no less, is cheap about his own purchases. Guess, this is how the rich stay rich.

O’Neal’s line of products in life continues to balloon and we wonder, what’s next?

Also read: “I Kind of Felt Guilty About it”: Danny Green Recalls Klay Thompson’s Tragic ACL Injury During 2019 Finals