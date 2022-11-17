HomeSearch

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Been Playing Like Michael Jordan in 1988″: NBA Twitter Cannot Stop Gushing Over 6ft 6” Guard Post Clutch Performance

Arjun Julka
|Published Nov 17, 2022

Nov 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a first half basket against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comes up big, yet again, coasting his team past the victory line in a nail-biting finish, laying a clutch 3-pointer against the Wizards. The Canadian native tied his career high in one of the most highly efficient performances in recent times.

The 24-year-old has been making quite the waves this season with his performances. His recent spectacle against the Wizards had him join the ranks of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, etching his name in the history books of the Thunder franchise.

SGA has been on a tear this season, not only making him a front-runner for the MIP but also the MVP award. Currently, 5th in league scoring, the 6ft 6″ guard leads his team in PPG, APG, and SPG with 50/40/90 shooting splits. In what looks to be a potential superstar in the making.

Also read: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Becomes First Guard Since Michael Jordan with Highest FG% on 30+ PPG

Post improving the Thunder record to 7-8, Shai had Twitter in awe of him, who didn’t shy away from giving former Kentucky guard his flowers.

NBA Twitter erupts with praises as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals this one on the road.

Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the next breakout star in the NBA?

Though it may be a little early to say that, statistics don’t lie. SGA has been playing on an MVP level this season, averaging 32.3 PPG, 5.9 APG, 4.5 RPG, 1.9 SPG, and 1.4 BPG on 50/40/90 shooting splits.

While there is no doubting his talent, the Thunder guard needs to win games at the end of the day and empower his team to the playoffs.

Also read: “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coming up DIFFERENT, man!”: Dwyane Wade and Ja Morant react as the Thunder star drains a dagger logo three at Staples Center

 

