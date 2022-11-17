“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Been Playing Like Michael Jordan in 1988″: NBA Twitter Cannot Stop Gushing Over 6ft 6” Guard Post Clutch Performance

Nov 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a first half basket against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comes up big, yet again, coasting his team past the victory line in a nail-biting finish, laying a clutch 3-pointer against the Wizards. The Canadian native tied his career high in one of the most highly efficient performances in recent times.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight: 42 Points

7 Assists

6 Rebounds

66% FG

2/3 3PM UNREAL pic.twitter.com/C6kezsPb4Q — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 17, 2022

The 24-year-old has been making quite the waves this season with his performances. His recent spectacle against the Wizards had him join the ranks of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, etching his name in the history books of the Thunder franchise.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Russell Westbrook (4x) and Kevin Durant (once in 2014) as the only players in Thunder franchise history with three straight games of 35 points and 5 assists. The most is four straight by Westbrook in Feb.-March 2015. pic.twitter.com/jcasLdSKE6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 17, 2022

SGA has been on a tear this season, not only making him a front-runner for the MIP but also the MVP award. Currently, 5th in league scoring, the 6ft 6″ guard leads his team in PPG, APG, and SPG with 50/40/90 shooting splits. In what looks to be a potential superstar in the making.

Post improving the Thunder record to 7-8, Shai had Twitter in awe of him, who didn’t shy away from giving former Kentucky guard his flowers.

NBA Twitter erupts with praises as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals this one on the road.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight 42 points (ties career high)

6 rebounds

7 assists

1 block

14-21 shooting

2-3 from 3

1 game winning step back 3 All Star.

All NBA.

All Of It. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 17, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander been playing like MJ in 88 — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 17, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pts & TS% this season: 42 pts—73.7 TS% (game winning 3)

37—61.7%

36—70.1%

20—63.5%

39—63.5%

33—63.3%

18—49.5%

37—84.7%

34—74.4%

38—62.3%

24—50.3%

33—63.6%

28—53.4%

32—62.4% All this + Clutch + defense + playmaking? MVP-level performance so far… pic.twitter.com/vLAFxHtCtm — NBA University (@NBA_University) November 17, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pairs up with the #2 overall pick next season. OKC making it pretty easy to trust the process. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 17, 2022

“You can’t put a price on that” Mark Daigneault talks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s unselfishness. pic.twitter.com/06ozMCCBQ3 — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2022

Shai is cold as fuck — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) November 17, 2022

Add Bradley Beal to the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander victim list of All Stars that SGA has outplayed head to head. It’s becoming a long list. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 17, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 30+ points in 10 of 14 games. SGA just normalizing 30 point games. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 17, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showered with MVP chants on the road. ⬇️ Big Russell Westbrook 2017 vibes. https://t.co/s8WwDoleV5 — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 17, 2022

Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the next breakout star in the NBA?

Though it may be a little early to say that, statistics don’t lie. SGA has been playing on an MVP level this season, averaging 32.3 PPG, 5.9 APG, 4.5 RPG, 1.9 SPG, and 1.4 BPG on 50/40/90 shooting splits.

SGA’s last 5 games: 33 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK, 56% FG

39 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK, 52% FG

20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 57% FG

37 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 59% FG

37 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 50% FG MVP Shai. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7ewBjPZYD1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 15, 2022

While there is no doubting his talent, the Thunder guard needs to win games at the end of the day and empower his team to the playoffs.

