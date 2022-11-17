“Karl-Anthony Towns Tapped-Out”: NBA Twitter Revisits Ben Simmons Putting Wolves Big Man Through Chokehold

Oct 30, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is held to the ground by Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) after a fight with center Joel Embiid (not pictured) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Yet to deliver for the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons stands at the most critical juncture of his career. The 6ft 10″ guard has been putting up single-digit statlines on most nights this season, even failing to provide on defense, which is considered one of his strong suits.

Ben Simmons first 10-point game in over 500 days: 11 PTS

5-7 FG The Nets lost by 32.@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/J88HlWkeNU — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022

This season, Ben Simmons has more fouls (37) than made FGs and made FTs combined (33) — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 16, 2022

Things have only gone downhill for the former Sixers guard post his debacle during the 2021 playoffs. It hasn’t been the same for Simmons ever since, finding himself amid a storm of controversies, highlighted by his mental health issues. The former ROTY continues to be a subject of mockery on the Internet.

There is no doubt that social media is a ruthless place, especially when it comes to Simmons. The former Sixers guard was again a trending subject on microblogging site Twitter as fans recalled one of his old scuffles involving him putting the nearly seven-foot Karl-Anthony Towns in a chokehold.

Fans on Twitter erupted with hilarious reactions to a clip of Simmons strangling KAT, even leading to the Wolves big man tapping out.

NBA Twitter reminisces Ben Simmons’ scuffle with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Into his sophomore year, Simmons exhibited a dangerously aggressive side to him when he put Towns in a chokehold during a Sixers-Wolves game in the 2019-20 season. It got to a point where teammates and officials found it tough to separate the two big men.

Ben simmons choking out Karl Anthony towns is the hardest he’s worked on the court in the last 3 years pic.twitter.com/g8DUNaWzrP — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) November 16, 2022

It all began with Embiid and Towns getting entangled during an off-ball play resulting in the two big men pushing and punching each other. It got to a point where even teammates and officials weren’t enough to separate the two. Amid all of these happenings, Simmons took matters into his own hands, laying KAT in a chokehold.

THINGS ARE ESCALATING IN PHILLY WITH KAT AND EMBIID GOING AT IT. pic.twitter.com/7nNhWnCHFv — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019

The event resulted in Embiid and Towns being ejected from the game, with Simmons remaining in the game. The Sixers would emerge victorious 117-95 over the Wolves.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons throwing Karl-Anthony Towns into a chokehold.

Why so mad?? attempted homicide worth it? — ChessPeace (@AelOrigin) November 16, 2022

KAT tapped out 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Whopper (@KingofWhopper) November 16, 2022

Man what happened to Ben Simmons — [email protected] D (@DarriusCurry4) November 17, 2022

Props to Ben for respecting the tap too 💀 — Section 110 (Storm Mohegan) (3-0) (@IHeartPCBB) November 17, 2022

Ben Simmons choking out Karl-Anthony Towns is the hardest Ben Simmons has ever worked. pic.twitter.com/cciCZthaQA — 4kTrae (IFB) (@NSC_Hawks) November 17, 2022

