Basketball

$400 million Shaquille O’Neal hilariously trolled for his definition of normal life

$400 million Shaquille O'Neal hilariously trolled for his definition of normal life
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Dwyane Wade's teammate thinks 6'6" Michael Jordan wouldn't be able to score on 6'11" Giannis Antetokounmpo
Next Article
"Pakistan k khilaf zara haat hola rakhna coach saab": Umar Gul's wife hilariously asks husband and bowling coach of Afghanistan to have soft corner for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022
NBA Latest Post
$400 million Shaquille O'Neal hilariously trolled for his definition of normal life
$400 million Shaquille O’Neal hilariously trolled for his definition of normal life

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals not wanting to live an extravagant life, citing his house…