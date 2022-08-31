$400 million Shaquille O’Neal hilariously trolled for his definition of normal life

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals not wanting to live an extravagant life, citing his house in Atlanta.

One of the most popular sports personalities globally, Shaquille O’Neal, boasts a $400 million net worth. Widely regarded as one of the most dominant players, the Big Diesel was a terror in the paint. The former seven-foot center had a decorated career, cementing himself as one of the all-time top-10 players.

Not only did Shaq find success on the hardwood but also in the business world, becoming a successful investor and entrepreneur. The four-time champion has built an empire, with investments in companies like Google, Reebok, Barneys New York, and Lyft.

Nonetheless, the three-time Finals MVP isn’t a fan of luxury and has often admitted his preference for the neighborhood life. In the past, Shaq stated how he despised the rich people’s food, addressing his love for chicken wings, pizza, and chips.

His investments in fast-food chains like Auntie Annie’s Pretzels, Papa John’s, Krispy Kreme, and Five Guys bear evidence of this.

Shaq once revealed how he preferred living the ordinary life. However, his definition of the ‘common man life’ requires him to have 30 acres of land.

Shaquille O’Neal’s definition of normal life leaves everyone in splits.

Despite being able to afford all the luxuries in the world, Shaq likes to live simple. The fifteen-time Al-Star didn’t have the best childhood, with his dad Joe Toney struggling with substance abuse and being a convict. Fortunately, the Diesel formed a strong bond with his stepfather, who brought him up.

Gifted with incredible genes, Shaq found stupendous success playing basketball in high school and quickly rose to national ranks. The former seven-foot center was soon selected to play in the NBA, and the rest is history.

The former ROTY got instant success and fame, making him one of the biggest names in the league. Surprisingly, Shaq was never interested in none of this and wanted to live a normal life. However, his definition of the ‘normal life’ had him live on 30 acres of land, something he is trolled for in the following clip.

Though the Lakers legend usually has his way with words, he was hilariously left stumped this time.

