Shaquille O’Neal is worth $400M but still prefers to eat like a common man

Multi-millionaire Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t like fancy food. The seven-foot former athlete prefers his pizzas, chicken wings, and chips.

Having an estimated net worth of $400M, one would expect Shaquille O’Neal to lead a lavish lifestyle. However, when it comes to his food, the Big Diesel likes it simple. The four-time champion is a big fan of fast food, so much so that he even owns franchises of a couple of popular chains.

The Lakers legend’s investments include Auntie Annie’s Pretzels, Papa John’s, Krispy Kreme, and Five Guys. Recently, Big Chicken, a fast-casual chain founded by Shaq, announced they would open more than 50 outlets in Texas. The upcoming project will feature some the Diesel’s favorite items of food.

Thus it’s more than evident that Shaq loves his American ways of eating and isn’t a fan of fine and etiquette dining places. The three-time Finals MVP has never hesitated to show his dislike for the so-called fancy restaurants, calling them the rich people’s food.

In one such appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Shaq revealed how he was never fond of the Hors d’oeuvres and caviars of the world.

They say food is fuel, but when you’re Shaq, you need an extra of both. A mountain of a man, one must expect the former seven-foot center to be big on his food. While this is true, the fifteen-time All-Star doesn’t like to eat from fancy places and prefers the old American way.

During a conversation with Stephen Colbert, Shaq once hilariously mocked the so-called rich people’s food, saying the following.

“I don’t like rich people food,” said Big Aristotle. “Like Hors d’oeuvres, us regular people, we like chicken wings. I don’t go to like all these parties, and the caviar, I don’t like all those stuff. I want chicken wings, pizza, and chips.”

While many find it hard to match up to any of the things the seven-foot Shaq does, his fast food habits could certainly be relatable for the common man.

