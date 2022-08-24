$400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal has just bought a “70 foot dinosaur”, that moves and drinks

Shaquille O’Neal reveals what his craziest recent purchase has been, and it you wouldn’t think it existed

This is the third piece that I personally have had to do just today on Shaquille O’Neal flexing his $400 million net worth, so it’s fair to say this man knows how to use his money.

Usually, he invests at a level of smartness that only veteran stock market personnel could match. But sometimes, he can decide to go just a little bit off the leash.

We’re talking about a man who bought a whole hookah bar just to have something to do after his Inside the NBA shoots. And weirdly, even that doesn’t begin to tell you just how rich this man is.

So looking at that, I decided to take up a piece to drive home just how much this man has the potential to do. And well, I will just say, he did so much recently, that it makes me marvel just how far technology has come.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: Non ‘flat-earther’ Shaquille O’Neal, with his $400 million wealth and access to science, says the Earth doesn’t turn

Shaquille O’Neal owns a 70-foot dinosaur that can move and drink

Yes, we are officially on Jurassic Park levels.

Before we say anything else though, take a look at the clip in the tweet below to receive his explanation on the matter.

I’ll be completely honest, I didn’t even know such a thing existed on this planet. But then again, I’m not worth $400 million.

As individuals, I think we should all strive to be so rich, that we can casually buy a 70-foot mecha-dinosaur that can drink and… excrete water right back into our lake.

…Yeah.

Also Read: 5x NBA Champ Kobe Bryant felt his parents were ‘smoking something’ when they came up with his name