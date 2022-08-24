Non ‘flat-earther’ Shaquille O’Neal, with his $400 million wealth and access to science, says the Earth doesn’t turn

Shaquille O’Neal may be a brilliant and rich man, but even he can fall victim to some of the more… outlandish theories

Shaquille O’Neal is worth a whopping $400 million. Now that right there is a fortune.

Of course, the Diesel earned quite a bit during his time in the NBA. But, it is his time in retirement, where he did a majority of his investing that has contributed the most to his wealth today.

To come from such a humble background to reach such heights is quite something, meaning you’d have to be a very, very smart man to make it to that level. And there is no denying Shaq is just that, A very, very smart man.

However, even the overtly smart aren’t completely immune to some of the absurdities of the world.

You see, we may troll Kyrie Irving for his beliefs on a flat Earth, but it appears that perhaps this 7-footer should be right alongside him in that regard.

What on earth could we mean? Well, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal once staunchly believed in the Flat Earth theory, and still likes listening to explanations to this day

You may think we’re exaggerating here. But we promise you, exaggeration has no place in this article of ours.

Here is what Shaquille O’Neal had to say on the Flat Earth theory, during his time on ‘The Big Podcast, in 2017, as per Indy100.

“Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind: what you read, what you see and what you hear. In school, first thing they teach us is, ‘Oh, Columbus discovered America’… Columbus didn’t discover America. So, listen, I drive from coast to coast, and this s**t is flat to me. Satellite imagery could be drawn and made up. I’m just saying, when I drive from Florida to New York: flat. New York to Seattle: flat. Seattle down to LA: flat. LA back to Florida: flat.”

To be fair, the man did somewhat retract what was said earlier recently, again, as per Indy100.

“I like listening to them (Flat Earth theories). It’s not about being wrong or right, I just like listening to them.” Then again though, this man also then went on to say he isn’t sure the Earth is really revolving, providing the following… observations as his proof. “I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go straight. I didn’t tip over, I didn’t go upside down. It’s just a conspiracy theory.”

To be fair Shaq clearly doesn’t take these things too seriously. But come on!

If there is anybody’s research we trust on this, it’s the actual Astronauts, right, Shaquille O’Neal?

