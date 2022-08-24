Basketball

Non ‘flat-earther’ Shaquille O’Neal, with his $400 million wealth and access to science, says the Earth doesn’t turn

Non ‘flat-earther’ Shaquille O’Neal, with his $400 million wealth and access to science, says the Earth doesn't turn
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Haas has contacted Daniel Ricciardo about replacing Mick Schumacher for 2023 following $12 Million contract dispute
Next Article
4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to face a 'weird' season ahead predicts Mika Hakkinen
NBA Latest Post
Non ‘flat-earther’ Shaquille O’Neal, with his $400 million wealth and access to science, says the Earth doesn't turn
Non ‘flat-earther’ Shaquille O’Neal, with his $400 million wealth and access to science, says the Earth doesn’t turn

Shaquille O’Neal may be a brilliant and rich man, but even he can fall victim…