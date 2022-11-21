$400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘biggest regret’ involves Wilt Chamberlain and the magical no. 31,419

Shaquille O’Neal has had a storied career in the NBA. He is a four-time NBA Champion, a three-time Finals MVP, and a regular season MVP, and has made numerous All-NBA and All-Star teams.

In his time in the league, Shaq averaged an amazing 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game. Scoring a total of 28,596 points in his 19-year career.

Despite having a Hall of Fame resume, Diesel did leave the NBA with some regrets. Like the fact that he never passed Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list.

Shaquille O’Neal has three regrets in his NBA career and one of them is not surpassing Wilt Chamberlain

There can be no denying, that Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest players in NBA history. The man has a career that any role player would dream of.

However, even the Big Aristotle has some regrets when it comes to how his career has panned out. Specifically three regrets. Missing 5000 free throws, not being higher on the scoring list, and not passing Wilt Chamberlain’s career total points of 31,419.



In all honesty, the free-throw regret cannot be helped. Shaq was a historically bad free-throw shooter. But, concerning the other two, O’Neal sits eighth on the all-time scoring list and is 2,823 points behind Wilt who sits at seventh.

Everyone has regrets when they look back at how things panned out. Nevertheless, Shaq’s regrets do not take away from just how amazing a career he had.

Shaq has one of the worst NBA records – Most free throws attempted in a game with none made

Diesel may be behind a lot of players in terms of scoring. But, he still holds some pretty amazing records in the NBA. He is the youngest player in history to record 40 points and 20 rebounds in a game, and the only player to lead the NBA in field goal percentage for 10 seasons.

However, he does hold one of the worst records as well. Most free-throw attempts in a game with none made – 11. That certainly isn’t a record anyone wants to hold. Unfortunately, Shaq will have to keep that on his resume until someone comes around and breaks it.

