“Shaq is Overrated? I’ll Punch You in the Face”: 325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal Reveals ‘Superpower’ in Upcoming HBO Documentary

Fans of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal are in for a treat, with the four-time champion having his documentary out soon detailing his Hall of Fame career. The Big Diesel is one of the most popular sports personalities globally, continuing to enjoy the limelight via his investments, commercials, and television appearances.

A generational talent, Shaq was a freak of nature, standing little above seven-feet tall. The former Lakers center dominated the paint like none we had ever seen before, posterizing opponents, breaking rims, and shattering backboards. The Big Diesel moved with nothing but finesse, exhibiting cat-like reflexes.

Nonetheless, the big man having a temper is no secret, something he would effectively channel into his game. Recently, O’Neal shared the trailer of his upcoming docuseries titled SHAQ. In the nearly 2:30-minute-long video, the four-time champion reveals what fuels his superpower and its effects.

Shaq’s unparallel strength and athleticism made him one of the most dominant forces in the league, something he would shed further light on in the recently released trailer of his documentary.

“My superpower is getting mad”: Shaquille O’Neal on how he’d handle opponents getting physical and facing criticism.

Imagining Shaq being mad would be nothing short of a frightful sight, given he had many intimidated by his mere presence in the room. Nevertheless, patience was never the Diesel’s strong suit, getting into trouble many times for his aggressive nature.

The three-time Finals MVP’s strengths had him play most of his game in the paint. Thus enduring physical contact was a given. Nonetheless, this was the time when the two-time scoring champion would put to use his superpowers, something he revealed during the trailer of his documentary.

“Because of my size, they had to get super physical. But my superpower is getting mad. When I get mad, it’s over.”

The former seven-foot legend further stated how the word ‘overrated’ triggered him, something that would lead to him getting physical too.

Addressing terms like Shaq, ain’t all that, he’s overrated, the fifteen-time All-Star said,

“Those are the words that ill punch you in the face for.”

On the court, he was huge. Off the court, he is larger than life.#ShaqHBO, a four-part documentary series about the life, career, and legacy of Shaquille O’Neal, premieres November 23 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/SCwEoCVvnt — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 14, 2022

Despite having a poor free throw, the Lakers MVP never hesitated to get into the paint.

Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Superman’ nickname.

Shaq’s affinity towards the DC character is no secret, continuing to seek inspiration from the superhero, the former Lakers center’s obsession has been quite the talk of the town for a while now.

Obsessed with the Man of Steel, the 50-year-old has a Superman emblem tattooed on his arm, with the emblem etched on his car. The former Lakers center is often seen incorporating Superman in his wardrobe, whether it be t-shirts, necklaces, and other paraphernalia.

Shaq’s overprotective nature for the nickname even had him feud with Dwight Howard, who shared a similar nickname.

