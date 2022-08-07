$42.2 Billion entertainment company likens LeBron James to Robin, so will Michael Jordan be the Batman?

‘Skins’ are a massive source of income for free-to-play games. Then why not bring-in skins of superstar athletes like LeBron James and Michael Jordan?

Sports-based games like FIFA and NBA2K are some of the biggest online games in the gaming industry across the globe. Similarly, free-fire and fighting games like Fortnite and Call of Duty have a separate and even bigger market than E-Sports.

Seeing a massive growth of the E-Sports industry during the pandemic, even the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games has included some games like Dota and e-Football. It paved the way for something big to be included in a globally famous International multi-sport event that is already a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Don’t say it…

Don’t say it…

GOOD MORNING, IT’S COMMONWEALTH ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 👏👏👏 Check out the neat guide we made to help you with the schedule for the weekend. 📺https://t.co/lSa4jgSkGx#CEC2022 pic.twitter.com/KMSvdqU3I0 — British Esports 🏅 #CEC2022 🏅 (@British_Esports) August 6, 2022

Big-name entertainment production houses like Warner Bros have tried upping their ante in this side of the business, seeing its massive success lately. Their free-to-play, fighting game which is yet to release will feature a character based on the King of the NBA.

Also read: LeBron James is focused on his $250 Nike sweatsuit more than his vows with Savannah James

LeBron James will feature in the skin for the Robin character in WB’s MultiVersus

The gaming industry has seen a transcendent boom throughout the world since the pandemic, but still, there is always room for more. The inclusion of star athletes like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo as skins in different games can open up a whole new market for the company.

Maybe keeping that in mind MultiVersus, a free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will now feature LA Lakers Superstar LeBron James as the new skin for the character ‘Robin’.

— Event Hubs (@eventhubs) August 7, 2022

Releasing skins for in-game purchases is the major source of income for most free-to-play games like Fortnite, COD, PUB-G and now in a few weeks hopefully, MultiVersus.

The game was due to be released in the upcoming week but has been postponed. It will feature various characters in a multiverse within the Warner Bros. discovery catalogue, including those from Warner Bros., DC Comics, HBO, Turner Entertainment, and Cartoon Network. For those who do not know who Robin is, he’s a sidekick to arguably the best superhero in DC Universe, the Batman.

Now, a basketball fan can guess who would MultiVersus choose for the Batman skin in the near future. Michael Jeffrey Jordan. The greatest to ever set foot on the basketball court.

Also read: Billionaire Michael Jordan had ‘nightmares’ of gambling away everything prior to infamous 1st retirement