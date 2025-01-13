“42 Years Old Doing What He’s Doing”: Michael Malone Roasts ‘Aged’ Russell Westbrook Following Nuggets Win

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) motions to the Dallas Mavericks fans after he scores on a layup during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook has revitalized his career in Denver. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone recently claimed that watching Russ and Nikola Jokic drop triple doubles simultaneously was like watching the ‘history channel’ and he isn’t all too far off. Westbrook has clearly been allowed to be himself on the Nuggets and it’s led to quite a bit of brilliance from him.

Malone, following their most recent win against the Mavericks, presented Russ with the ‘Defensive Player of the Game’ Chain. The DPOG chain has become a staple for the Nuggets this year and Westbrook couldn’t get to wear it until Michael got in a small dig at his star player first.

“This goes to a guy that continues to amaze, at least me. At 42 years old, doing what he’s doing- Russell Westbrook,” said the Denver bench boss before bestowing the chain upon Russ.

“Guys on the bench were outstanding tonight” Malone also says he continues to be amazed by 42-year-old Russell Westbrook

pic.twitter.com/d9Jp4y3knr — Katy Winge (@katywinge) January 12, 2025

The chain was well earned for him tonight. He dropped 21 points on an efficient 10-17 shooting from the field. He dished out 7 assists while grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with 2 blocks and a steal. Add all of these stats up to his stellar defense and it’s no wonder he’s being celebrated by his fellow teammates.

Malone’s dig of course, is light-hearted banter shared amongst the guys in the locker room. The chemistry on this team is clearly through the roof if roasts like this are flying around and everybody still seems to be in high spirits.

The 2017 MVP isn’t close to being 42 as he turned 36 this past November. After having several down years on the Lakers and Clippers, he’s found himself a home in Denver. He’s found a groove and his place within the team, especially next to Nikola Jokic.

Jokic and Westbrook have been playing off one another quite beautifully as of recent. While both are considered to be heliocentric offensive creators, they’ve seemingly understood each other’s strengths and are playing to them.

“A lot of time we communicate without having to say nothing. We be thinking the same thing,” said Westbrook on his fit next to the 3x MVP.

Whether it’s Russ driving and dishing to Jokic or the Jokic finding a cutting Russ, they have been able to build up some synergy. This comes at a great time as well as Jamal Murray has been fairly hot and cold as Nikola’s wingman this season so having ‘Brodie’ step in this role to a certain extent has alleviated some stress off Murray.