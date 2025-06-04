Kendrick Perkins Names His Top Tom Thibodeau Replacement as Knicks Chase ‘Championship Aspirations’

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden | Credits- Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Earlier today, the New York Knicks parted ways with Tom Thibodeau, a man who brought hope back to the city. Naturally, the decision has already sparked widespread debate. And now, as the dust begins to settle and people come to terms with it, the biggest question looms: Who should be the next head coach of the Knicks? Kendrick Perkins has already made his pick loud and clear.

With the franchise publicly stating its championship ambitions, Perk believes they can’t afford to settle for anything less than a proven winner.

According to the former NBA champ, the obvious choice is recently fired Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who led Denver to its first-ever title in 2023. He could be a strong candidate to end New York’s 50-plus-year championship drought.

Malone is known for maximizing the potential of stars like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, especially on the defensive end. That area was a major issue for the Knicks in their recent playoff run, and Malone’s track record of tightening up defensive schemes makes him an ideal fit. He brings a résumé and mentality that align perfectly with where the Knicks want to go.

“They’re trying to win a championship, so you got to get a championship-level coach. The only one that’s available right now, in my opinion, is Michael Malone,” Perkins said on SportsCenter. But Malone is not the unanimous choice for the head coaching job in New York, and he’s certainly not the expert favorite.

Some of the other names being brought into the mix are Jay Wright and Rick Brunson. However, Perkins stood by his pick and made arguments against the other two.

While Wright’s name has surfaced due to his connections with Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart—all Villanova alumni—Perk sees that familiarity as a potential issue.

He argued that bringing in Wright might lead to favoritism, creating an uneven dynamic in the locker room. He said, “You’ve got to be neutral in this. You got to bring somebody in the locker room that’s not going to play favoritism toward the Nova Knicks.”

Meanwhile, Rick is the father of star point guard Jalen, which, of course, would be another case of favoritism.

However, that’s not the reason he might not be the right pick. Perkins questioned his impact as assistant coach during the team’s recent playoff run and argued that he shouldn’t be in the conversation at all. If New York is serious about chasing a title, Perkins believes the front office needs to think big. And in his eyes, there’s only one man on the market who fits the bill: Mike Malone.