"$48 million man Kevin Durant will team up with Jimmy Butler!" : Brian Windhorst makes SHOCKING prediction on Nets man's future, and he has been deadly right before

Brian Windhorst has attained overnight meme status.

After his viral moment on First Take, Brian Windhorst memes are doing their round on the internet. Windy called the turmoil in the NBA and predicted the Jazz and Nets breaking it up. With Gobert being traded and KD asking to be moved, Windhorst became the name on everyone’s lips.

Windy was the youngest traveling NBA beat writer and made his name with the Cavaliers. While he has always been a respected media figure, it seems Windhorst has peaked in terms of popularity as of this moment.

The NBA off-season and trade talk has also hit the roof. With multiple superstars possibly available, the domino effect seems to be well in motion.

The first domino to fall has been the Brooklyn Nets. After being swept by the Celtics in the Playoffs, many speculated activity around the Nets. However, the news went fever pitch once talk surrounding Kyrie Irving‘s future surfaced.

At that point, Windhorst predicted a possible trajectory of things. Turns out, he was right. At least, for half of it so far.

What was Windhorst’s prediction about KD and the Nets?

On June 24th, Windy called a KD trade. With much being made about Kyrie’s impending player option and a possible move to the Lakers, Windhorst made a bold prediction.

It was no secret that Kevin Durant joined the Nets as part of a plan hatched with Kyrie Irving. With Irving out, a lot of KD’s motivation to stay was off the table. As Kyrie planned out, Windhorst predicted the next domino to fall: A KD sized trade demand.

And as he called it, KD requested a trade request. Well, half of his prediction came through; what was the next?

KD’s next home. Windhorsts’ call? The Miami Heat.

With Kevin Durant indicating interest in joining either the Suns or the Heat, Windhorst might just be going 2/2.

Has the Godfather, Pat Riley got it to pull off this Godfather move?

