Brian Windhorst Thinks Danny Ainge and Jazz Drafted Ace Bailey to Troll the Wizards

Ainge has developed a reputation as one of the NBA’s most cunning front office operators, Windy noted during the Numbers on the Board x Hoop Collective NBA Draft livestream. With no clear current direction for the Jazz, Ainge threw caution to the wind in a display of almost arrogant strength.

“Now, if [Ainge] was convinced that Washington wanted [Bailey], which is what everybody thought … and [the Jazz] were indecisive on who to take number five anyway, they could have taken him here just to hold up Washington,” Windy said.

“I’m just saying, could have. They could have done this because they’re like, ‘Okay, we’ll hold him hostage and take whatever we want,'” he noted.

Despite finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA, the Wizards plummeted down the draft order on lottery night. The franchise potentially could have had their pick of anyone outside of Flagg had they remained in the same position, but instead fell four slots. The Jazz also fell four spots from their top position, but it was Washington who truly coveted Bailey.

Unsurprisingly, Bailey didn’t seem too happy about his new situation, either. “Well, he’s not smiling in that picture with Adam Silver, I’ll tell you that much,” NOTB’s Kenny Beecham added. “He did not smile.” Bailey’s reaction to being selected doesn’t inspire optimism that he’ll be with the Jazz long-term.

Meanwhile, Pierre Andresen pointed out another reason why Ainge may have made it a priority to select Bailey. “You know who also loves Ace Bailey or where he wanted to go? And what Danny Ainge loves is draft picks. Who has a bunch of ’em? The Brooklyn Nets,” he pointed out, adding, “So, we’ll see.”

It’s possible that the veteran decision-maker was simply trying to coax his rival teams into giving up a haul for Utah’s newest addition. But with the Jazz still among the worst teams in the league, it may be in their best interest to hang on to the uber-athletic forward and see what he can become.