Brian Windhorst uncovers myriad of assets it’ll take to trade for Kevin Durant’s $48 million contract

Kevin Durant shockingly requested a trade from the Nets to kick off the offseason, and it looks like it’ll take a lot to trade for the superstar.

Durant’s trade request seemed to come out of nowhere. Kyrie Irving had all the attention on him before the offseason began. His status was questionable as rumors linked him to the Los Angeles Lakers and a host of other teams.

However, Kyrie caught everyone by surprise when he opted in to his player option, choosing to stay with the team for at least one more year. Well, that definitely doesn’t seem to be the case anymore after Durant’s trade request.

You can’t imagine a world where Kyrie would want to stay with Brooklyn without his running mate. That’s the whole reason he signed with the team in the first place. KD and Kyrie were going to make an exceptional duo, but things never really went as planned.

Kevin Durant’s ‘main motivation’ is to play alongside Devin Booker or Jimmy Butler, per @VinceGoodwill pic.twitter.com/aka4qPOtb4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 1, 2022

Brian Windhorst reveals what the Nets want in return for Kevin Durant

Trading for the superstar isn’t going to be easy. Even though Kevin Durant wasn’t fully healthy last year and was part of a team that was swept in the first round, there’s no questioning his talent and skills.

He’s a two time Finals MVP, a regular season MVP, and he’s perhaps the most efficient scorer the NBA’s ever seen. He’s Kevin Durant after all.

Brooklyn won’t let him get away for cheap. They’re already being mocked for giving away so much to acquire Harden who lasted all but one season with the team, years after executing the worst trade in history to gain Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Jason Terry from the Celtics.

They need to make up their draft assets in some way as till 2027, they have basically nothing. Houston owns all their assets. So, what’ll it take to get KD?

Well, it’ll take at least three first round picks and some sort of young star. That sounds like a lot, but it’s what the Nets want. That’s why Phoenix has been looked at as the perfect trade destination.

Brian Windhorst: “From what I am told, the Nets are telling teams that they want a young star player, and they’re looking for at least three 1st-Round draft picks.” pic.twitter.com/35SIAaP9sI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 1, 2022

The Suns were already hesitant on giving Deandre Ayton a max deal, and now, instead of losing him for nothing in free agency, they could use him to get Kevin Durant.

Whichever team decides to take the risk and go all-in on the mega-star will need to send over a massive haul. Brooklyn isn’t going to accept any less nor should they.

Durant signed a a four year, $198 million deal with the Nets which pays him approximately $48 million a year. So, whichever team wants him also needs to be ready to absorb his massive contract.

