“4th championship moves Steph Curry to a clear No. 2 player of his generation”: Nick Wright boldly claims Warriors legend will surpass Kevin Durant to become the 2nd best player in his generation following a 2022 NBA Finals win

Steph Curry now finds himself in his sixth NBA Finals, and Nick Wright believes he could surpass KD if he wins his fourth championship!

The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in five to book their ticket to the NBA Finals. Guided by stellar performances of the Splash Brothers, they will now fight for a ring for the first time in two years.

One-half of the Splash Brothers is none other than Steph Curry. He was crowned the 1st Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP.

Curry is currently averaging 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the Playoffs. He will be hoping to carry this form into the Finals against either a tough Celtics or Heat team.

Stephen Curry is your Western Conference Finals MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AOsvBYECE2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2022

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant was 6-0 and Steph Curry is 5-0!”: Lakers legend’s incredible WCF record between 2000-2010 is set to be matched by Warriors superstar

All eyes will now be on Steph and the Warriors look to bring a seventh championship to San Francisco. One which could be the fourth of Curry’s career.

Nick Wright believes Steph Curry is one ring away from surpassing KD ad the 2nd best player of his generation

Debates have been raging for a while now regarding the best players of the 2010s. This era has been dominated by the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry.

Most fans and experts currently have LeBron as the best, followed closely by Durant. However, Nick Wright believes that Chef Curry is just one ring away from surpassing his former teammate.

Wright claims that a 4th championship will make Steph the 2md best player of his generation. He even believes he could make a case for Top-10 all-time!

“If the Warriors win, it moves Steph to a clear No. 2 player of his generation. It moves him past KD and, at least for the time being, past Giannis. … If Steph wins another title is he Top 10 all time? Probably not, but he’s banging on the door.” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/5jo5JguiHy — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) May 27, 2022

Also Read: “They don’t like LeBron James and Steph Curry being GOATs!”: Draymond Green livid at Warriors and Lakers legends being pitted against one another

Steph called it when he said they would be back with a vengeance after they failed to make the playoffs last year. Hopefully, he and the rest of the Warriors can deliver in the Finals.