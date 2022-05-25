Basketball

“Kobe Bryant was 6-0 and Steph Curry is 5-0!”: Lakers legend’s incredible WCF record between 2000-2010 is set to be matched by Warriors superstar

"Kobe Bryant was 6-0 and Steph Curry is 5-0!": Lakers legend's incredible WCF record between 2000-2010 is set to be matched by Warriors superstar
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens record: Kolkata Eden Gardens Virat Kohli last 5 IPL innings list
Next Article
RCB records in Eden Garden: Most runs and wickets for RCB at Kolkata Eden Gardens
NBA Latest Post
"Kobe Bryant was 6-0 and Steph Curry is 5-0!": Lakers legend's incredible WCF record between 2000-2010 is set to be matched by Warriors superstar
“Kobe Bryant was 6-0 and Steph Curry is 5-0!”: Lakers legend’s incredible WCF record between 2000-2010 is set to be matched by Warriors superstar

Kobe Bryant was unbeaten in the WCF for a decade. He was 6-0 between 2000-2010.…