“Kobe Bryant was 6-0 and Steph Curry is 5-0!”: Lakers legend’s incredible WCF record between 2000-2010 is set to be matched by Warriors superstar

Kobe Bryant was unbeaten in the WCF for a decade. He was 6-0 between 2000-2010. Steph Curry is on the same path and he is currently on 5-0.

Steph Curry and the Warriors might have lost today, however, that is no cause for concern. They still hold a commanding 3-1 lead over the Mavericks and they are heading back to chase center.

The Dubs’ home crowd usually does the trick and Steph and co. will be looking to complete the gentleman’s sweep. If the Warriors win, Curry will go 6-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

That sort of domination of the West has only been done by one other player in the last two decades, Kobe Bryant. To see Steph Curry emulating his numbers is nothing short of amazing.

But Curry had the support of a team that is virtually among the greatest ever to be assembled. Kobe’s supporting cast was very hot and cold.

Also read: “Steph Curry tells Ayesha Curry he can’t live without S~#!”: The Warriors superstar shares his dotting love for his wife on HBO’s show

The difference between Steph Curry and Kobe Bryant’s 6-0 runs in the WCF!

We might just have jinxed the Warriors. We won’t know for sure. However, it is unlikely that they will slip up now. Steph will go 6-0 and for all intents and purposes be the king of the West.

Kobe Bryant was the last person to have a 6-0 record in the WCF. The numbers behind them are staggering. He averaged 30-6-5 including 36% from three!

Kobe Bryant in the Western Conference Finals from 2001-2010. • 30.0 ppg 6.0 rpg 5.6 apg on 47.8 % Fg 35.7 % 3pt 84.0 % Ft & a 57.0 % Ts – Teams he faced averaged 57 wins

– 6-0 Series Record Best WCF performer ever. pic.twitter.com/8OCBZ3RI9C — ¹² ²⁴ (@BeansGoated) May 23, 2022

What’s more, the teams he faced during this time averaged 57 wins! Although, we think Steph might have faced teams with more wins during his runs to the NBA Finals.

One thing is certain, both of these guards are certified guardians of the West. If you beat them in a WCF, you are more than likely to win the whole thing!

Also read: “LeBron James has 21, Kobe Bryant, KD, and now Luka Doncic has 17!”: The Dallas Mavericks superstar saves their blushes and avoids a sweep while tying NBA greats