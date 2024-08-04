mobile app bar

4x All-Star Claims David Robinson Was Harder to Guard Than Hakeem Olajuwon

Prateek Singh
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon are two of the greatest centers of all time. They played in the league in the same era and their mere presence was a nightmare for defenders. But “Who was tougher to guard?” During a recent conversation on Sheed & Tyler, Rasheed Wallace, who had his fair share of challenges against them, revealed that it was the Admiral who was more difficult to guard than Olajuwon.

Although the four-time All-Star was asked a simple question, considering how the two Hall of Famers possessed a completely different playstyle, his answer was intriguing. While Robinson was known for his physicality and toughness, Olajuwon showcased more skill and had a thorough grasp of the fundamentals.

Wallace said, “I would say, between those two, it was David Robinson because of that athleticism, bro.” The 2004 NBA Champion said that Robinson was almost a complete player with one weakness, that didn’t really have as big an impact on the game as it does today. He said, “Only thing he didn’t do is shoot the three. That’s the only thing.”

Wallace further stated that the Dream is also one of the all-time greats and was an intimidating player to face, but it was the Admiral who gave him tougher challenges.

“Dream, again was one of the greatest centers in our league because…of his footwork but the athleticism that David Robinson had, it was a different story. Windmilling at 7’1, you’re like, what the hell.”

Although the two veterans were stylistically different from one another, there was a striking similarity in their average during their respective careers.

Olajuwon and Robinson’s career average

Comparing the stats of two athletes when they were active in the same era and played the same positions can be a great way to determine their standing on the all-time list. For Olajuwon and Robinson, the comparison takes an interesting turn because even though both of them are considered to be among the finest ever in the league, the numbers they produced in their careers have a striking similarity.

Olajuwon retired from the league in 2002, and Robinson followed him the following year. Until 1998, the Admiral was averaging 25.5 points per game with 11.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.7 steals while shooting 52.5% from the field. The Dream, on the other hand, averaged, 24.2 points, 12 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 1.9 steals while shooting 51.6% from the field.

