“Destroyed Him in the Playoffs”: Hakeem Olajuwon, Upset Over Losing 1995 MVP to David Robinson, Went at the Spurs Legend, According to Dominique Wilkins

In the mid-’90s, Hakeem Olajuwon etched his name in NBA history with an astonishing feat – claiming back-to-back championships in 1994 and ’95. Along the way, he confronted a formidable roster of big men from opposing teams, with one clear mission in mind: to prove himself against the best. One of his most notable rivals during this period was David Robinson, and Hakeem was determined to make a statement.

Advertisement

As the 1995 season unfolded, David Robinson secured the MVP title, outshining Hakeem in the race for the coveted award. The stats were impressive, the Spurs’ record was stellar, and the stage was set for a colossal clash when they faced the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals in which Hakeem dominated.

Dominique Wilkins gives insights into Hakeem’s Finals performance

Dominique Wilkins, a fellow Hall-of-Famer, offered fascinating insights into Hakeem Olajuwon’s game. He emphasized that Hakeem possessed a rare combination of attributes that set him apart. Not only was he incredibly agile, but he also displayed remarkable strength around the basket. Yet, what truly stood out was his profound understanding of the game.

Advertisement

Wilkins recalled a crucial detail about the 1995 MVP race. David Robinson had clinched the prestigious MVP award for the regular season. It was an accolade that Hakeem had narrowly missed out on. This setback fueled Hakeem’s determination, igniting a fire within him that would soon blaze through the playoffs.

Wilkins pointed out that Hakeem’s motivation to prove himself was evident in his playoff performance. He specifically mentioned Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, where Hakeem showcased his brilliance.

Here’s what he said as per Clutch Points,

“Not only was he a very agile guy but he was super strong in the basket and he just had an unbelievable feel for the game. I mean do you remember the season David Robinson won the MVP, he was a little upset about that. So, he’s made a statement in the playoffs and basically destroyed him [in the playoffs]. It’s because of his footwork and the way he worked on his game. When he came into the league, ask him, When he was in the University of Houston he did not have good footwork at all, he wasn’t a very good scorer.”

Advertisement

Hakeem ended the series averaging 26.3 points per game, shooting 47.6% from the field, while Robinson averaged 22.1 and 46.8%. He went on to face Shaq and a relatively young Orlando Magic team and dominated yet again.

He had a tendency to take his game to a different level every time he went up against another Hall-of-Fame center, dream-shaking his way to the chip and Finals MVP after averaging 32.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Even, the legends of the game were in awe of his abilities.

Michael Jordan’s high praise

Even Michael Jordan, in a video where he curated his dream starting five, paid glowing tribute to Hakeem Olajuwon while picking him alongside Magic, Worthy, Pippen, and himself.

Here’s what he said while picking Hakeem,

“I got no chance of losing, none at all. Olajuwon, he was in the top 10 in 5 categories, steals, rebounds, blocks, scoring and shooting percentage. To be a big guy and to be a top 10 player in steals, you would assume block shots, but steals show versatility and what type of player he is.”

Jordan handpicked Hakeem as his center, acknowledging the unparalleled skills and impact of “The Dream” on the game. Jordan’s profound admiration underscored Hakeem’s legacy as one of the most dominant centers ever to grace the hardwood. Only the best get the nod from the GOAT.