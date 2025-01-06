4x Blocks Leader Declares Victor Wembanyama the “Future” of the NBA

Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) battle for position during an inbound pass in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The NBA’s efforts to globalize the game of basketball have tremendously paid off as there are more international players in the league than ever before. The last six MVP award winners are all players born outside of the United States. In addition, the center position has changed gradually as well due to the influx of overseas players.

Former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Camby highlighted this evolution of the #5 position during a sit-down on The Real Talk. In the process, he crowned Spurs star Victor Wembanyama as the future of the NBA.

The ever-growing skills of NBA players have changed the norm of what to expect from big men. Camby credits international players for this change, with Wemby being the prime example.

In the words of the four-time blocks leader, “The evolution of the centers, it’s definitely changed a whole lot. I just think the influx that we have international players who are more hybrid players, who are able to play with their back to the basket, but their strengths are facing the basket and knocking down perimeter jump shots.”

“Especially a guy like Wemby, he’s the future. He’s the model guy because of his size and his length. I think he’s going to keep changing the game of basketball,” he added.

The increase in the volume of three-point shots gradually made the traditional center go extinct. A big man needed to adapt to the new style of play for them to be successful in the modern NBA. Now big men are the most dominant players in the league.

Sixers star Joel Embiid and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic are redefining what it means to be a great center. However, Wemby is already doing something which no one has seen before. His ability to be the league’s best defender while stepping out and shooting 35.4% from the three-point range on 9.3 attempts is otherworldly.

As his game improves with time, Camby believes Wemby will continue to change basketball.

Centers were enforcers in the paint and did the majority of their offensive damage within the restricted area. Times have changed, now the position is the most skilled it’s ever been. Wemby’s ability to be elite at both offense and defense will become the expectation of teams looking for a center in the future.

Although Wembanyama is an anomaly as a generational player, there will be players who will perform the same duties to a lesser degree. The NBA is a copycat league and teams will attempt to emulate the Spurs and Wemby soon.