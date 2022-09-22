4x champion Kobe Bryant did not want to win if it meant passing to Shaquille O’Neal, for this insane reason

Kobe Bryant once revealed an incredible secret about his relationship with Shaquille O’Neal during their time on the Lakers together

Kobe Bryant was just one of those people, when it comes to the game, and in life in general.

You’d absolutely love to be on his good side but it is no mean feat to get there. And of course, if you’re not there, he either hates you or just doesn’t think you’re very good. It’s up to you as to which option you think would be better.

This isn’t something that only applied to his opponents. Oh no, no, no, this was very much true of his teammates as well. And if you don’t believe that, one Shaquille O’Neal presents himself as perhaps the greatest example available.

You see, when it came to talent in the game of basketball, Kobe knew Shaq had the potential to be perhaps the greatest of all time. But, because the Diesel never met him at the summit of work ethic, there were often many scrimmages between them. And not the basketball kind.

But, despite all their fights, there must’ve been a time when they saw eye-to-eye on most things in life… right?

Well…

Kobe Bryant once admitted that Shaquille O’Neal and him were never friends, even during their time together on the Lakers

If you think Kobe Bryant’s obsession with putting in the work was something that came in a few years into his NBA career, you couldn’t be more wrong.

Since his very first day as a Laker, the man had the work ethic of a miner who was looking for a few gold nuggets to get rich real quick. And that apparently caused some serious friction with Shaquille O’Neal, from the very get-go.

Now, this clearly isn’t the most shocking story in the world, when it comes to Kobe.

Still, choosing not to pass the ball to the most dominant player of all time, just because of a personal tiff about work ethic?

Only Kobe Bryant.

Rest in peace, legend.

