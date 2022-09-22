WWE Head of Creative Triple H Wants to Sign NBA Star Dwight Howard to WWE – “All He’s Got to Do Is Call Me”

WWE Head of Creative Triple H discusses signing the popular NBA star Dwight Howard to WWE.

Dwight Howard, who currently plays for the LA Lakers recently appeared at the WWE tryouts and cut an impressive promo that has got the attention of the new Head of Creative Triple H. The self-proclaimed ‘Shogun King of the Shadows’ is now a potential candidate to be the latest addition to WWE.

Although Dwight hasn’t yet officially made it to WWE, he is still an NBA-free agent. During his tryout in Nashville, in an interview, Howard weighed in on his mindset about entering a completely new field.

“I’m not coming into this thing as ‘I’m Dwight Howard, the basketball player,'” Howard said. “This is a whole new ball game for me. I want to be. I want to learn from all these guys and be the best wrestler I can be if it leads down to this path. Where I am wrestling and just enjoy it. I mean, you only get one life, you know?”

After his successful tryout in Nashville, ‘The Game’ has expressed that he is waiting for Howard to make his move into the company. Triple H told The Sporting News after a recent press conference for Crown Jewels, “all he’s got to do is call me”.

“When he says, ‘Hey, I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s got to do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen, If he’s willing to put in the grind and drive that guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go.”

Standing at 6 feet 10 and weighing in the neighborhood of 265 lbs of lean muscle, The NBA star has the requisites required to be a pro wrestler. However, Triple H believes that Howard expressing his desire to be a WWE superstar isn’t enough as there’s a lot of hard work to put in.

The Chief Content Officer compared the situation by taking names of other popular icons who have made appearances in WWE from other sports such as Logan Paul, Tyson Fury, and Bad Bunny.

Triple H recalls the conversation he had with Dwight Howard

The Cerebral Assassin is scouting for new talents that would add power to the main roster of WWE. Paul Levesque(Triple H) told The Sporting News that he found Dwight Howard “incredibly entertaining” in Nashville at the WWE Tryouts.

While it’s conspicuous that the offer is extended and the doors of WWE are open for Dwight Howard, it remains to be seen when the ‘Shogun’ will be ready to bid farewell to his NBA career and embark on his pro wrestling journey in WWE.

“I think the ball’s in his court. It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had was like, ‘I really want to do this, I’m serious. I really want to do this.’ But we hear that a lot, and there’s a difference between saying, ‘I wanna do this,’ and putting the grind and doing the work to get there. [He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and with others. Incredibly entertaining, really driven to want to do this,” said Triple H.

