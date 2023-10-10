5 Years Before Opening First Store in US, Giannis Antetokounmpo Slyly Made a Kid Hide ‘$1 Billion’ Brand With ‘Generous’ Move

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his entrepreneurial drive found a new channel. The Greek freak and his brothers started their own brand, which consists of a premium clothing line, accessories, and more. They recently opened their first outlet in the US, starting in Milwaukee. However, even before he opened his own store, Giannis had been showing us his business skills by pushing his shoes.

Back in 2018, Giannis and the Bucks were in Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo was given a warm welcome by fans, and some people even came from Greece to meet the star. While signing jerseys, Giannis noticed a kid wearing a Big Baller Brand hoodie. Giannis instantly asked for a hoodie for the fan, and when it took too long, gave his own hoodie. To an outsider, it may seem like a very generous move, but Giannis had his business in mind.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘brilliantly’ hid a fan’s Big Baller Brand hoodie in 2018

Giannis and his brothers have a brand by the name AntetokounBros. The brand recently opened its first location in the US. The store which is located in Milwaukee, is the first of its kind. Seeing the hordes of fans, one is reminded of a funny exchange Giannis once had with a fan. The event took place 5 years ago. Meeting the fans at the Barclays Center, Giannis received a warm welcome in the arena.

After addressing the fans, Giannis was signing Jersey when he noticed something that caught his attention. In the stands was a kid who was wearing a Big Baller Brand Jersey. Giannis pointed to the kid and said, “Someone get this guy a shirt!” Giannis would proceed to take off his hoodie and give it to the kid. The completely surprised kid told Giannis, “I’ll wear it every day.”

The Big Baller Brand, which is estimated by its owner, LaVar Ball, to be worth $1,000,000,000 in valuation wouldn’t necessarily enjoy the clip clip very much. Giannis would add insult to injury to the $1,000,000 worth of brand by telling the kid, “Get rid of that shirt, man.”

Giannis disciplines AnteokounBros employees

SportsCenter released an interesting clip this past June. The clip was of Giannis addressing his employees from AntetokounBros as the Athens store was closed. Giannis, who was at the airport, was not pleased when he saw his store closed during business hours. He took it to Instagram to address the issue.

Giannis got straight to the point with his video, telling his employees, “You Work, You Eat.”

The message may be harsh to some, but being a self-made man, Giannis knows how essential hard work is. The little lesson that Giannis gave his employees could also serve as well in our daily lives.