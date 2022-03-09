“50 points on 15-of-19?! Kyrie Irving is extraordinarily gifted but frustrating..”: Skip Bayless cannot swallow the fact that the Nets star chooses to miss half of his team’s games

Vintage Kyrie Irving is back with a 50-burger on Hornets but Skip Bayless is frustrated with his unavailability in home games.

Kyrie Irving has had the most tumultuous year of his basketball career since the 2021-22 NBA season started. The guy might be a big conspiracy theorist, maybe the biggest among all athletes, but that could never overshadow his atrocious skills with the ball in his hands.

Irving has played just 17 games among Brooklyn’s 66 games this season, out of which he could only help them to win six. Amidst Kevin Durant’s injury and James Harden’s transfer, Brooklyn fans might have forgotten what the 7x All-Star is capable of. And being on the 8th spot in the East didn’t help to increase their belief either.

But they were optimistic about KD’s return. The Slim Reaper took care of the scoring department, putting up 31 points in his first and 37 in the second game. But Brooklyn lost both those games and lost their winning record for the first time this season.

They faced the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday following their big defeat on the weekend against the Celtics which propelled them to go below the .500 mark. Durant was looking off in this game, but their point guard had his team’s back this time.

Kyrie Irving scores 50 but his availability frustrates Skip Bayless

Having an identical record with the Hornets, the Nets came into Tuesday’s game with a hunger to win. And Kyrie was the hungriest of all. The 29-year-old scored 50 points on a mesmerizing 15/19 shooting, burying 9/12 from the distance.

Kyrie Irving had an true shooting percentage of 101.3% That’s the highest in a 50-point game in NBA history. Kyrie was so efficient, he broke analytics. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) March 9, 2022

He left Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless in awe and simultaneously in frustration for his availability for the home games.

Kyrie, who’s only 6-2, goes for 50 on 15-of-19. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 9, 2022

Brooklyn fans will also be disheartened about the same, as the 2016 Champ cannot play at home due to New York State’s work restriction in closed venues for all those who are not vaccinated.

