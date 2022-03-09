“LeBron James and the Lakers should SHUT DOWN Russell Westbrook”: Kendrick Perkins slams the Lakers’ star, says he should sit out for the rest of the season

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook gets yet another media personality breathing down his neck, with Kendrick Perkins voicing his opinions

The Los Angeles Lakers are nowhere close to the expectations they’d set for themselves at the start of the season. Despite trading for Russell Westbrook, forming a Big 3, getting quite a few veterans in on minimum deals, the Lakers are struggling. They cannot seem to define roles in the team, and more often than not, LeBron James has to take over and do everything.

In their own win in the last 3 weeks, LeBron James had to drop 56 on a struggling Warriors. A big part of their struggles is Anthony Davis being injured. Russell Westbrook and his inconsistency have also been a thorn bothering the Lakers. For someone drawing over $40 million per year, you cannot expect them to just drop 18,7, 7, and be content with the same. Recently, Russ’ wife Nina Westbrook called out Skip Bayless for calling Russ names. This led to even Westbrook addressing the same in the post-game conference yesterday.

“Russell Westbrook should sit out the rest of the season”: Kendrick Perkins

After having watched the Lakers for 64 games, everyone has a good idea for their ceiling this season. One expects them to barely make it to the play-in games, and if they somehow can clean up their act, get bounced out in the first round of the playoffs.

Kendrick Perkins has seen all of that, and then heard Russell Westbrook last night. According to him, it’s time both the Lakers and Russ stop pretending like they can make it work. He firmly believes the Lakers should bench Russ for the rest of the season.

Here’s why I believe that It’s time for the Lakers and Russ to end there relationship NOW. Just shut him down. Real Talk!!! pic.twitter.com/2lNw6CrTL9 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 8, 2022

Perk also believes that Russ, if he has taken up the job, should be strong enough to take criticism and not let it get to him.

Well, I believe Lakers’ fans have been absolutely brutal towards Russ, and the media hasn’t helped him too. Maybe a new team next season would be his chance of redemption.