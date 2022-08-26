$50M worth Charles Barkley coins new nickname for Kevin Durant post decision to withdraw trade request from Nets

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley throws shade at Kevin Durant post the Nets superstar pulling back on his request for a trade.

It’s no secret that Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant are not on the best of terms off-late. The two former MVPs have been feuding for a while now, throwing shots at each other in public. It began with The Chuckster addressing KD as a ‘bus rider’ post his poor performance against the Celtics in the first round.

“If you ain’t driving the bus, don’t walk around talkin’ bout you a champion!” Chuck sounds off on KD’s playoff performance. pic.twitter.com/NSULRff4nD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 24, 2022

And the Slim Reaper wasn’t one to keep quiet, clapping back at the TNT analyst via Instagram, posting pictures of Barkley with his former Rockets teammates and multiple-time champions Hakeem Olajuwon and Scottie Pippen. Both Chuck and KD would go on to trade punches.

KD fires back at Charles Barkley for ring chasing pic.twitter.com/3KSMq1OyBC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2022

The Warriors winning the championship only gave Barkley more ammunition. On the other hand, Durant became the poster boy for trolling and criticism, courtesy of his demand to be traded, after being swept 4-0 by the Celtics. What followed was months of speculations and rumors before the four-time scoring champion decided to run it back with the Nets.

Breaking: Kevin Durant has reached an agreement with the Nets to stay in Brooklyn, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/q1rQn1bG7D — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2022

Nonetheless, this didn’t stop The Chuckster from swinging at former OKC MVP, coining a new nickname for Durant.

“I call him Mr. Miserable”: Charles Barkley reacts to Kevin Durant’s decision to return to Brooklyn.

Having built a net worth of $50M, The Chuckster is among the popular faces on television, known for his candid and unfiltered approach towards things. The eleven-time All-Star is not one to mince his words, once again making the headlines, as he addressed KD’s decision to return to the Nets.

“He (KD) piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first 2-championships, but if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure,” said Barkley.

The former Suns MVP added,

“Every time he’s had to be the leader and best player, he has not had success. That’s what us old guys think about him.”

“He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships (with Golden State), and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable.”

“I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy.” Charles Barkley joined @Bickley_Marotta this morning and talked about what retired #NBA players think about Kevin Durant. @Vincemarotta @danbickley @KDTrey5 Read more: https://t.co/50uLt0HHKW pic.twitter.com/KHRcLBUNGq — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 25, 2022

In what it seems, Barkley is in no mood to end his rift with KD, never hesitating to call out the two-time champion.

