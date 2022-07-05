Kevin Durant the “$170m million” bus driver in Phoenix will be the bane of Charles Barkley

Kevin Durant is taking his $170 million to Phoenix to try and win championships. Is he trying to spite Charles Barkley and be a bus driver?

As the sweepstakes for Kevin Durant increase, the league is all set to erupt with wild trade offers. The Nets superstar has released a list of teams where he would like to play, among them are the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

The latter is particularly interesting as the Phoenix Suns were the team that made Charles Barkley. He became a legend during his time and is an icon in the city.

If things were to go his way, he would have won a title with Phoenix. Barkley may be a legend in his own right, but on the ladder of NBA greats, his rung is far below that of the top step.

One of the arguments Chuck made this year was that Durant is not a capable bus driver. A bus driver is the guy that leads the team home, in this instance home would be championships.

And it looks like he might have willed his way out of Brooklyn to Phoenix.

KD winning a title in Phoenix just to spite Charles Barkley is the content I am here for. we need more spite championships. — Le Tour de Sav (@B1Gsad) June 27, 2022

Is Kevin Durant a capable bus driver? Charles Barkley’s comments might just hold some veracity.

If Durant does end up in Phoenix, he will most definitely try and win a championship and he has the right team for it too.

But it adds to Barkley’s claims. Users on Twitter have been debating it and they are quite on the money here.

Charles Barkley has been proven 100% right, and his “bus driver” analogy turned out to be perfect. Kevin Durant just couldn’t handle being the focal point of a franchise and drove the bus right off the cliff. pic.twitter.com/EGz6vo3Vp5 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 4, 2022

I’m a fan of KD!! But let’s be honest, Kevin Durant is proving that the bus driver comments by Charles Barkley are indeed 100% true… Requesting trades to the number 1 seeded teams in each conference is not a good look no matter how you slice it. #NBA #NBAFreeAgency #NBATwitter — John sacco (@John_Sacco94) July 4, 2022

Phoenix was the NBA’s best team in the regular season last year and if KD joins them, they might conquer their shames from the last season.

Bus driver? Maybe not in the way Barkley said but the fact that the two-time finals MVP is willing to take this route says volumes about his ability to lead a franchise to a title.

