Basketball

“Charles Barkley can’t accept we making more bread than them”: Kevin Durant blasts TNT analyst for his terrible analogy

"Charles Barkley can't accept we making more bread than them": Kevin Durant blasts TNT analyst for his terrible analogy
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I'm sick watching this chip parade tbh": Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma aren't very happy watching Stephen Curry and co celebrate on the streets of San Francisco
Next Article
“Errick and CJ McCollum are walking buckets .. Such similar games, wow!”: Ja Morant and NBA Twitter in awe of the similarities in McCollum brothers’ games
NBA Latest Post
“Errick and CJ McCollum are walking buckets .. Such similar games, wow!”: Ja Morant and NBA Twitter in awe of the similarities in McCollum brothers’ games
“Errick and CJ McCollum are walking buckets .. Such similar games, wow!”: Ja Morant and NBA Twitter in awe of the similarities in McCollum brothers’ games

The newest member of ESPN’s crew of NBA analysts, CJ McCollum, is one of the…