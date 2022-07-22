5’9″ Isaiah Thomas went from expecting a $200 million contract in 2017 to only earning $11 million five years later

Isaiah Thomas had an MVP-like season in 2017. He was so good that he was expecting a max contract from the Celtics, which didn’t work out!

In 2011, the Sacramento Kings had the last pick in the NBA Draft. With that 60th overall pick, they selected Isaiah Thomas, a point guard who would have a roller-coaster NBA career.

Thomas has played 10 teams since being drafted, including the Kings, Suns, Lakers, Cavaliers, Wizards, Nuggets, Pelicans, Mavericks, and Hornets.

However, his most memorable spell was with the Boston Celtics. While in New England, IT averaged 25 points, six assists, and three rebounds per game, making the All-Star team twice and an All-NBA team once!

It took me awhile to get to that point right here! Them numbers was CRAZY for sure. Slowly but surely we will get it back thru hard work & dedication and yes it will take time but this marathon won’t ever stop! MOTIVATIONAL post pic.twitter.com/mIzJXodJL1 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 21, 2019

The 5’7 guard was so good that he was even considered for an MVP award in the 2016-2017 season. Unfortunately, things haven’t been the same for Isaiah since then.

Isaiah Thomas went from expecting a $200 million contract to just earning $11 million in five years

In 2016-2017, Isaiah Thomas experienced both the highs and the lows associated with an NBA season. The point guard was voted fifth in the MVP race but was also sidelined with a hip injury during the Playoffs.

Despite the injury, IT was looking forward to the offseason, as he was expecting a huge $200 million five-year deal from the Celtics.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and he was traded to the Cavs. Sadly things have been downhill from there, seeing as he has only earned $11 million since then. A far cry from his massive expectations.

Isaiah Thomas processing the news that Danny Ainge traded him is pretty intense to watch pic.twitter.com/9JBhGYfSZ7 — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) December 20, 2017

It truly was one of the most heartbreaking downfalls in NBA history. Especially considering the fact that IT experienced the pinnacle of success before it all fell apart.

