“Heard that before lol!”: Isaiah Thomas throws shade at Celtics after reports surface claiming the organization told Robert Williams to play through injury

The Boston Celtics reportedly told Robert Williams he can play through injury. Not surprisingly, Isaiah Thomas isn’t happy to hear this!

Isaiah Thomas was a fan favorite during his time in Boston. The 5’9 guard was a phenomenon at the TD Garden, with many believing he would be on the team for years to come.

In three seasons with the Celtics, Thomas averaged 24 points, two rebounds, and six assists. He even finished fifth in MVP voting back in the 2016-2017 season, an exceptional year for him.

He was traded to the Cavaliers back in the 2017-2018 season, which came as a huge surprise to Thomas himself. Especially after his performance in the previous year!

No one was doing what Isaiah Thomas was doing at his size during the 2016-17 season: 28.9 PPG

5.9 APG

46.3 FG%

37.9 3P% All-Star

All-NBA

Finished 5th in MVP voting pic.twitter.com/v6pjySHvoD — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 28, 2020

Following his trade to the Cavs, Isaiah’s career has gone downhill. He has been continuously marred with injuries, a predicament he blames on the Boston Celtics.

Isaiah Thomas throws shade at the Boston Celtics after reports suggest they told Robert Williams not to worry about injury

The Boston Celtics are currently fighting it out in the 2022 NBA Finals. An integral piece to their run to the Finals was none other than the ‘Time Lord’, Robert Williams.

However, he injured his knee prior to the start of the Playoffs. Despite this, reports have surfaced suggesting the Celtics told the center to play through the injury.

This report has rubbed Isaiah Thomas the wrong way, who decided to throw shade at the organization. He took to Twitter, where he reminded fans that the Celtics told him the same thing when he had a hip injury back in 2017!

Heard that before lol https://t.co/oxOEWdvRyT — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 16, 2022

It’s hard not to agree with IT. He was an exceptional player whose career suffered due to a nagging hip injury that later divulged into various other ailments. No surprise that he would take issue with the team that failed to inform him of the severity of his injury.

