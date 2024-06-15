Undeterred by Celtics’ Lead, 5x NBA Champion Confident Luka Doncic and Co. Can Dominate Game 5

The Dallas Mavericks blew out the Celtics’ chances of sweeping them in the NBA Finals. The Mavs registered their first win in the series in Game 4 and it was a win that sent a loud message back to Boston that they have not given up their hopes yet. During a recent appearance on The Draymond Green Show, NBA veteran Derek Fisher talked about the impact of a 38-point blowout win in a series like this and how it will affect the Celtics psychologically in Game 5.

Advertisement

Draymond Green asked Fisher for his opinion on the show on how the Celtics will probably react in Game 5 at TD Garden. Green asked him whether they would take the Mavs’ win as a fluke or would they go into Game 5 with a shaky self-belief.

Fisher said, “I think, psychologically, when it’s a blowout like that, it’s almost easier to kind of get over and flush and move on from than like a close one.” However, the five-time NBA Champion believes that it’s more theoretical than practical, especially in this scenario.

“I do think Dallas found some things they might be able to take to The Garden” —@derekfisher tells @Money23Green the Mavs will be ready in Game 5 pic.twitter.com/yZxlChx2mL — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 15, 2024

Fisher said that in addition to Game 4 being a blowout, a key role player on the Dallas team, Tim Hardaway Jr. seemed to have found his rhythm, which can be a problem for the Celtics in Game 5.

He said that when the teams will go against one another at TD Garden next, apart from the usual suspects like Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr., and PJ Washington, the Mavs will also have a role player in Hardaway Jr., who can take the game away with a score in the double digits.

The 32-year-old dropped 15 points, three rebounds, one assist with 5-7 from the field in the last game in just 12 minutes. “Dallas for sure is a little more confident,” Fisher added.

However, the 49-year-old still believes that the Celtics will end up closing the series, but the road to that won’t be as easy for them. In addition to Fisher, there are several other notable people who haven’t lost faith in the Mavs.

Toni Kroos continues to root for Luka Doncic and Co.

German soccer legend Toni Kroos is one of the most important players in the rich history of Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world. So, it’s a no brainer that his favorite team in the NBA is the one that is led by fellow Real Madrid legend, Luka Doncic. In fact, Kroos has even been to Mavs games and has sat courtside to watch Doncic play.

Not over till it’s over https://t.co/DKSplc45zi — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) June 15, 2024

Following the blowout win in Game 4, Kroos shared a graphic of the game’s final score with the caption, “Not over till it’s over.” Apart from him, another former Real Madrid legend, Sergio Ramos was in attendance for Game 4 in Dallas. It’s clear that despite the deficit, the fanfare for the Mavericks has not taken any severe hit.