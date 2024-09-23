Isiah Thomas Shares Derek Fisher’s ‘WWF To WWE’ Analogy Regarding The Changing Of The NBA

Derek Fisher has gone viral with his latest comments concerning the NBA’s change over the years. During a podcast appearance, Fisher strangely compared the same to the WWF’s change to WWE, an analogy that many reacted to. One such personality who seemingly agreed with the five-time champ’s peculiar take was Isiah Thomas.

Advertisement

The older era of the NBA is widely regarded as much more physical than the current generation. Fisher used a “WWF to WWE” comparison while agreeing with the same narrative.

“Remember when the WWE was WWF? Again, not right or wrong, because one could argue that the WWE is a more impactful sport than the WWF was, depending on what side of the conversation you’re on… And it’s not a negative thing.”

According to the former player-turned-coach, just like the WWE, the modern NBA was also focused more on being entertainment. Whereas, the “WWF” era of the league had a higher competitive value. He further mentioned, “Like we, in previous generations, it was designed as though it was a battle, a war, gladiator, so to speak. And it doesn’t mean the guys now aren’t tough, they’re soft.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CTG SPORTS (@thectgsports)

Thomas, who is a huge advocate of the previous generation of the league, seemed to be content with Fisher’s comparison. IT used his Instagram Stories to share this take.

IT on the NBA changing pic.twitter.com/9sjYtYYjPw — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) September 22, 2024

The leader of the “Bad Boys” Pistons has been vocal when comparing the different generations of the NBA. He’s often expressed his admiration for current players. But, for obvious reasons, it seems as though Thomas believes that the players previously were more dominant.

On multiple occasions before Thomas has chimed in on the old NBA v. new NBA debate and supported the former for being more physical, having better rivalries, and better defense being played, among others.

Thomas believes that the current NBA doesn’t have rivalries “as bitter” as they were in the past

The NBA has had many more rivalries in the older generations than in recent history. While it may seem as though the players across the league have a great bond, Isiah Thomas once explained how this might not be great for the game.

“I think with rivalries, they’re not as bitter as they used to be. That’s something that all sports kind of require. That genuine kind of dislike and competitiveness – it really does bring out the best in you as a performer, as a player,” Thomas said in 2017.

Yes, Thomas isn’t inaccurate when claiming that the league had more rivalries earlier. Rivalries such as the Pistons-Bulls, the Celtics-Lakers, the Lakers-Pistons, and others, made the league more exciting to watch. However, these rivalries would extend beyond the hardwood. Despite being retired for more than two or three decades, players are still feuding with each other.

Friendlier rivalries of the current era such as the Warriors-Cavaliers, the Mavericks-Suns, the Celtics-Bucks, and others, are just as exciting to witness. Fortunately, players don’t even hold any grudges against others beyond the basketball court.

While fans like Thomas might be missing the older rivalries, Adam Silver seems to have done a decent job of keeping the league united and maintaining peace.