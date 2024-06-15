Toni Kroos Continues to Root for Luka Doncic and Co. After Blowout Game 4 Win

After losing three games in a row, the Dallas Mavericks made a stellar comeback in Game 4 at the American Airlines Center yesterday. The duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving took their team to a 38-point blowout win against the Boston Celtics. Following this dominant win, hope has been restored in the Mavs’ camp and among the fanbase of the franchise despite the 1-3 deficit they have to overcome. Among those still rooting for the Mavericks is German soccer legend Toni Kroos, who recently showed his support to fellow Real Madrid legend Luka Doncic and his team on social media.

Kroos recently played his last game for Real Madrid, and will also retire from international soccer following the EURO 2024 tournament. As an integral part of Real Madrid, it’s a no-brainer that the six-time Champions League winner supports former RM star Luka Doncic’s team, the Dallas Mavericks.

In fact, Kroos has often been seen in Mavs uniform during courtside appearances for NBA games. After the Mavs’ very important comeback in Game 4, Kroos had to show where his loyalty lies.

Sharing a graphic of the game’s final score, the 34-year-old posted on X, “Not over till it’s over.”

Not over till it’s over https://t.co/DKSplc45zi — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) June 15, 2024

The 122-84 win against the team that won three in a row has worked like a charm for the fans of the Dallas franchise. Now, even though many people believe that winning four games in a row is next to impossible against a team like Boston, the series is not over until the Celtics put another win on the board.

Historically, no team has made a comeback from a 0-3 deficit. The all-time record in that equation stands at 0-156. So, if Dallas somehow manages to win, it’ll go down as the greatest comeback in NBA history.

Winning the series after being 1-3 down in the Finals is the biggest comeback we have seen until now, which was done by the Cavaliers against the Warriors in 2016. So, there’s a lot riding on Luka’s shoulders if the Mavericks want to win their second ever Larry O’Brien trophy.

Luka Doncic and Toni Kroos’ Real Madrid connection

Real Madrid is arguably the biggest sports club across the globe. The club is globally recognized for its talent pool and it’s no surprise that Luka Doncic started his professional career playing for the franchise.

Known as a tight knit family, Real Madrid always supports their own. As a result, we have several legends of the club who have shown their support for Luka over the years.

Last year, when Kroos celebrated his 33rd birthday on January 4th, he had a special cake that featured the Mavericks superstar’s jersey number 77 and his 60-21-10 stat line. During Game 4, another Real Madrid legend, Sergio Ramos made a courtside appearance to show his support for Luka. Needless, to say, the fans still love the Mavs despite 1-3 on the board.