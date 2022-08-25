$60 million Superbad star recalls an uplifting story about Kobe Bryant and his brother

Kobe Bryant’s life had a monumental impact on more people than we know. We take a look back at actor Jonah Hill’s heartwarming story.

Kobe Bryant was transcendent. He was an impresario on the court and off it, he was a true icon. His virtues and values still guide many players today. He was more than just a basketball star.

His absolutely untimely passing shook the world. Tributes poured in from across the world, common people and stars alike. The sheer depth of impact he had on the global community was truly on display that day.

Stories that talked of his character, kindness, and his innate ability to inspire people flooded the internet. In the past two days, we have revisited numerous stories that showcased his vibrant character, his rather insipid attitude towards failure, and his steadfast nature.

But today, we’d like to take a look at a story that is stirring and heartwarming, it is nothing short of poignant and it comes from the unlikeliest of sources.

Jonah Hill shares an incredibly heartwarming story about Kobe Bryant and his brother

Jonah Hill is no stranger to success, the actor shot to fame rather early in his career and remains a fine craftsman. His body of work has diversified over the years and we have had the chance to witness him in some stunning roles. Besides that Jonah is a big Lakers fan. Big.

So much so that, Kobe’s demise affected him quite a lot. And the story behind it is nothing short of heartbreaking.

Jonah shared a couple of pictures of him sitting courtside during a Lakers game with his dear brother and both seemingly look like they are enjoying it.

Funny picture but an absolutely tear-jerking tale behind the picture

The amusing nature of the picture is not the gist here as Jonah says. It might look funny and the internet sure had its fair share of fun when it came out. But its relevance to Jonah is just heartwarming.

According to the movie star, the photo is among his favorites. He got to meet and talk to Kobe along with his brother. Attending the game courtside and seeing his favorite team play was a dream come true.

And then Jonah reveals that like Kobe, his brother too passed away. In his words “I’m sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they’re both gone“. Hill talks about the transient nature of life and why every fleeting moment counts.

The $60 million Superbad star talks about why he doesn’t like to use the term rest in peace as he knew both Kobe and his brothers to be hard workers. “I don’t think Kobe or my brother are resting. I think they’re hustling up there.”

He ends the post with a message about why we should cherish every moment and love, and respect the people in our lives. Ultimately the lesson here is to remember people by their virtue and impart them in our own lives in their honor.

As we turn back the clock and revisit more stories around Kobe Bryant, we will be sure to show him the respect he deserves and continue to champion his values.

