Basketball

$60 million Superbad star recalls an uplifting story about Kobe Bryant and his brother

Kobe Bryant's life had a monumental impact on more people than we know. We take a look back at actor Jonah Hill's heartwarming story.  
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Would not be surprised if that happens": 41-year old Fernando Alonso may stay in F1 until he adds another Championship under his belt
Next Article
How Sebastian Vettel played a key role in 32 GP winner Fernando Alonso signing with Aston Martin
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant's life had a monumental impact on more people than we know. We take a look back at actor Jonah Hill's heartwarming story.  
$60 million Superbad star recalls an uplifting story about Kobe Bryant and his brother

Kobe Bryant’s life had a monumental impact on more people than we know. We take…