NBA Twitter reacts to Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant’s $16M win against LA County

Vanessa Bryant has won her lawsuit against LA County, which had leaked images of her husband Kobe Bryant’s crash site.

It’s a milestone day for the fans and dear ones of Kobe Bryant, who recently celebrated the basketball legend’s 44th birth anniversary. The long-fought legal battle between the late Lakers superstar’s wife Vanessa Bryant and LA County has ended.

Mrs. Bryant has emerged victorious in this ugly and heart-wrenching trial. Kobe’s tragic death in January 2020 shocked the entire world, with his fans and well-wishers still reeling from the ordeal of losing their idol. However, the trauma wasn’t over for the Lakers superstar’s family.

In 2021, Vanessa sued LA County for leaking images of Kobe’s crash site, which had caused her immense emotional damage. As days went by, things became more personal and murkier.

It began with the county demanding Vanessa undergo a psychiatric test to support her claims that the crash site images affected her. Nevertheless, the judge ruled in favor of Vanessa, denying such evaluations being deemed necessary.

After months of each party presenting its arguments in court, the jury would rule in favor of Vanessa. The court’s decision directed LA County to pay Mrs. Bryant $16M over circulating images of her husband’s body post his tragic death.

NBA Twitter reacts to Vanessa Bryant’s win against the LA County.

According to ESPN, The nine jurors unanimously agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that the photos invaded her privacy and caused emotional distress. Co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were also among the nine people killed in the crash, was awarded $15M.

BREAKING: Vanessa Bryant has won her lawsuit against L.A. County after deputies shared gruesome photos from the Kobe crash site. The jury awarded Bryant $16 million. Chris Chester, who lost his daughter and wife in the helicopter crash, was awarded $15 million. pic.twitter.com/jaWLT8KFci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 24, 2022

VERDICT: Vanessa Bryant awarded $16 million in damages by jurors. She broke down sobbing when clerk read the unanimous decision. Chris Chester awarded $15 million. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) August 24, 2022

Jurors awarded Vanessa Bryant:

$2.5 Million for past suffering re: LACSD

$7.5 Million for future suffering re: LACSD

$1 Million for past suffering re: LA County Fire

$5 Million for future suffering re: LA County Fire — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) August 24, 2022

Post this historic decision, Vanessa had the following message for her near and dear ones.

Vanessa Bryant shares this message after being awarded $16 million 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VnXBjHanOg — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 25, 2022

While nothing in the world can overcome her grief of losing her husband and daughter in such a horrific crash, the jury’s decision provides some respite.

