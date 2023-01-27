“I Sat Between Kobe Bryant and My Brother. They’re Both Gone”: Jonah Hill Posts Emotional Goodbye to Black Mamba and Late Brother

On the third anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s passing, several influential figures have taken to social media to pen heartfelt messages for the five-time NBA champion. Including famed actor Jonah Hill.

Kobe Bryant passed away on 26th January 2020 from a tragic helicopter crash. He was one of nine people to lose their lives in the accident, which included his 13-year-old daughter Gigi Bryant.

News of Bryant’s death was received with great despair and sorrow. The NBA has since held several tributes for the late Bryant in the past three seasons of the sport. The most notable of the lot is naming the All-Star game MVP trophy after him.

On the third anniversary of his death, professional athletes and celebrities worldwide paid great tributes to the former NBA MVP. But perhaps, none more authentic and heartwarming than that of actor Jonah Hill.

Jonah Hill’s unfeigned message to Kobe Bryant!

Kobe Bryant exuded an aura and character unlike any other. His approach to life and mentality separated him from his peers and the average individual. So much so that he substantially influenced a diverse group of people not just in the US but worldwide.

Hollywood A-Lister and prominent actor Jonah Hill took to Instagram to share a sincere message to Bryant on his death anniversary. Hill’s post provided insight into his hardships, which he outlined as he laid a tribute for his brother and Bean.

Jonah Hill’s post about Kobe Bryant & his brother 💔 pic.twitter.com/AbNPGdt15k — memory lane (@bitchiwas999) January 26, 2023

Hill shared a picture of a time when he appeared at a Los Angeles Lakers game alongside his brother. In a post, Hill said:

“My brother and I grew up worshipping the Lakers, and because of my job, we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Truly. We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero, and it’s one of my favorite memories ever. It’s my favorite memory with my brother.

Hill continued:

“I’m sitting between Kobe and my brother, and now they’re both gone. I have been staring at this photo for days in disbelief and sadness, and joy. It’s my favorite picture, and I think it represents, for me, all of the hard and amazing things in life and how fleeting they are.”

Hill’s statements are an attestation to how unpredictable life is. As he remembers his brother and Bryant, two figures of paramount importance to Hill, it provides us with the realities of life and encourages us to live our life to the fullest.

Jonah Hill’s brother’s death and current scenario

Hill is not an extrovert but has remained social to this day. Nevertheless, his tributes to his brother and the Black Mamba are an augury of the obstacles even the richest and most celebrated individuals undergo.

Hill’s brother, Jordan Feldstein, passed away in December 2017 due to a blood clot blocking an artery in his lungs. He was a renowned talent and music manager.

Since his Instagram post, the 39-year-old has deleted his Instagram. A sign of the struggles the American faces on a daily basis. In moments like these, we look back at the advice Bryant provided and reflect on it.

‘Approach life and possess a purpose. Dedicate your entire being to attaining that objective, and success will follow.’

