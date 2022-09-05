$600 million Kobe Bryant bet a hefty 400 push-ups on 2 left-handed half court shots

Kobe Bryant bet a total of 400 push-ups with a reporter that he could drain two half-court shots with his left hand.

Kobe Bryant was a man amongst boys during his prime. His offensive talent superseded any defense the league had to offer in the mid 2000s. The Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard had perhaps the deepest bag in the history of the NBA and it showed, with him being the purest form of a 3-level scorer.

At times, it felt as though Kobe was going out on the floor just to try new things because he knew he could do everything else that would be considered ‘textbook’. Throwing it off the backboard, catching it, and then proceeding to dunk on someone was almost normal for ‘The Black Mamba’ at one point.

Another extremely underrated aspect of his game was him being ambidextrous. While Kobe Bryant was a right-handed player, he had no problem taking the ball to the rim and laying it up with his left hand. Prior to him losing his athleticism, left-handed dunks from underneath the basket was routine for Bryant.

So, when a reporter bet Kobe that he couldn’t use his left hand from half court, the $600 million worth superstar knew he had to take him up on the challenge.

Kobe Bryant drained two straight left handed half court shots.

The era of guards like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard pulling up from 35 feet away from the basket has only been in effect for the past couple of years. However, over a decade ago, Kobe Bryant was doing the same with his non-dominant hand with ease.

Sure, this was in an NBA game but the fact that he did it is nearly as impressive. Essentially what transpired was that a reporter bet Bean that he couldn’t drain a half-court shot in 10 tries with his left hand. If he did, the reporter owed him 200 push-ups. Bryant happily took him up on this bet and absolutely laced the it on the first try.

The reporter then claims that he simply did not see it go in. Luckily for him, Kobe is as competitive as the anybody could be so he agreed to a fresh set of 10 tries, going double or nothing. In typical Kobe Bryant fashion, he drained the left-handed half court shot once again. The reporter couldn’t escape his fate this time and had to drop down and give the Lakers superstar 400 push-ups.

