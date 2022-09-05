Kobe Bryant “Stole Christmas” from LeBron James wearing his $3000 Grinch 6s!

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James faced off multiple times during their career – One of the most iconic being Christmas day 2010.

Christmas day sneakers have been a thing for a decade and something now. The Christmas of 2010 had one of the most iconic sneakers ever to debut on that day. Derrick Rose may have the best Christmas shoe of all time, but Kobe Bryant has a close second. Nike saw two of its heavy-weight names clash against each other, Kobe and LeBron James.

LeBron James had just switched teams, pairing up with long-time friend Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Kobe, fresh from a championship run was tipped to repeat. But as expected, Miami Heat began an onslaught on the title like no other. Meeting on Christmas day, the teams had very similar stat-lines, but LeBron handed Kobe an L on the sheet. But the Grinches? Well, they were on his feet, the courtside seats, and everybody else’s mind from then on.

By his lofty standards, the Black Mamba had a poor game. Maybe because he was wearing a shoe that looked like a Green Mamba and a grouch who stole Christmas. After that, the shoe did not many many more appearances on the court, but others have been wearing it since. A loss in the column, but a win in monetary terms.

Kobe Bryant may have lost the battle – but he won the sneaker war

The Miami Heat were steamrolling everybody in their path – A young team determined to go all the way. They won the matchup against heavy favorites the Los Angeles Lakers, an indication of the downfall of an era. Kobe was tipped heavily to have his three-peat, which was stolen by Boston in 2008 but was ended by Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavs in 2011.

The matchup between the two teams was excellent – But Erik Spoelstra had the legs in his roster to beat an aging squad. LeBron and Kobe would face each other for another 6 years, but this was the best matchup in that decade. The Miami Heat were creating a dynasty of their own, and the Lakers were their big victim.

LeBron James did end up on the winning side, but Kobe won where it matters most to sneakerheads. Nobody even remembers the LeBrons worn on Christmas day, but everybody still wants the grinches.

It has gone on the resale market for over $3000! At one point, thus helping cement its legacy as one of the greatest sneakers ever.

The scaly green shoes are still coveted to this day, but the LeBron 8 Christmas? Only sells for about 280 dollars on Stockx. The Grinches? 1400 dollars for the original, and about 400 dollars for the retro.

