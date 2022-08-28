$600 million worth Kobe Bryant doxxed high school bully after publicly humiliating him

Kobe Bryant was one of the suavest athletes to grace the game of basketball.

The former Lakers superstar had a phenomenal career and established himself as a legit superstar in the league. Kobe remains one of the most accomplished basketball players of all time.

Bryant also achieved stardom without having gone through the college recruitment process. Bryant was one of the most exciting high school prospects of all time and was drafted in the lottery.

The Lower Merrion star became a household name before long. Kobe broke various records as a teenager and established himself in the league as a two-way phenom.

However, early stardom and basketball prowess did not mean Kobe had trouble-free schooling. As the son of a former NBA player, one would expect Kobe to have enjoyed a privileged childhood. Bullies however don’t play by the rules.

Bryant was bullied during his time at school. However, Kobe did have the last laugh over his bully, and basketball was his savior there too.

How did Kobe get back at his bully from school?

The $600-million worth-legend revealed that he was bullied for being a “foreign” kid with an NBA player as his father. Kobe clearly was affected by the incident as he even recalls the name of his bully – Victor.

Victor taunted Kobe for being an NBA player’s kid and in relation to his own game. Kobe then decided to take on his bully’s challenge for a one-on-one battle royale. And then proceeded to ceremoniously rout his bully.

Did Victor give birth to the “Mamba mentality”? That’s definitely what Victor’s version of this story would sound like.

Kobe was definitely built differently. With every passing day and every story, the legacy of Kobe grows and looms larger on us.

Rest in peace, Mamba.

